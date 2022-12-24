ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

president_potatohead
5d ago

I thought there was a travel ban for high profile vehicles on the turnpike,yet I see quite a few trucks in this mess...maybe start fining the trucking companies or at least shut the turnpike down in weather like this.This is the 2nd time in 4 years this has happened up there...same stretch of road

cleveland19.com

13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads. Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police. A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m. He...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH
cleveland19.com

BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
BARBERTON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Suspect killed in Downtown Barberton

Barberton Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are trying to sort out a lethal shooting Downtown. Police say that an officer shot a suspect near the 500 block of West Hopocan Avenue at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 26. Zachary D. Zoran, 34, of Akron was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his wound.
BARBERTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

40-year-old Cleveland man reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 28 to help find missing and endangered 40-year-old Robert Bloom. He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a brown leather coat,...
CLEVELAND, OH

