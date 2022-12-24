Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
3 Nashville Venues Among Nominees for CMA ‘Venue of the Year’ Award
Earlier this month, the Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 CMA Touring Awards. These awards highlight the... The post 3 Nashville Venues Among Nominees for CMA ‘Venue of the Year’ Award appeared first on Outsider.
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
5 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro
Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these six events. They range from a laid back time among friends at a brewery to a glitzy and glamorous party with lots of dancing and even supporting a great cause. There is a way for everyone to get the party started and celebrate the coming of the new year.
Bye Y’all: Nashville eateries, venues that closed in 2022
They say change is the only thing that is constant and in a city like Nashville, you have to look twice to see what beloved business is now gone and what has taken its place.
5 Delicious Pizza Places in Nashville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas
Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.
Schell Brothers Launches Sales at Durham Farms in Tennessee
Freehold Communities has announced Schell Brothers as the newest builder at Durham Farms, an amenity-rich master plan in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Based in Delaware with divisions in Virginia and Tennessee, Schell Brothers will offer personalized, single-family detached homes on large 70-foot homesites in Durham Farms, 18 miles from downtown Nashville. “As...
Here’s where you can take your live Christmas tree to be recycled
Recycling your tree to be chipped or mulched is considered a more environmentally conscious disposal, over burning it.
This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
Mural pays tribute to two girls killed in 1987 Nashville concert stampede
Thirty-five years ago this week, a tragic event happened in Nashville history. For those present that day, it was something so shocking and unexpected, they'll never forget it.
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
clarksvillenow.com
Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee family pokes fun at winter 'panic buying' with bread loaf snow sculpture
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Bread and milk: they're the hardest things to find in grocery stores when a winter storm is looming. As snow fell across Middle Tennessee over Christmas weekend, one family in Macon County skipped the traditional snowman and built a "tribute to bread" snow sculpture.
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
wbwn.com
Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker
Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …. The Tennessee Department...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 28
Two people accused of sexually abusing a child under 13 years old have been added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
WKRN
'Chaos': Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA
Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why. ‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA. Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue...
