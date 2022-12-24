Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots: Live updates from Saturday’s Week 16 matchup

Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Carson Wentz to start Sunday for the Commanders vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback Sunday vs. the Browns in their Week 17 matchup, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz started the Commanders’ first seven games of the season, recording two wins. Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey,...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on injury updates, the current win streak and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just two games left in the regular season, and with a current seven-game winning streak, they’re one of the teams best positioned for a playoff run. How are they handling that pressure, and building excitement? Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 16: Does Joe Burrow have an MVP case?
With only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, one of the questions that is looming is who the MVP will be. As always, there are plenty of good candidates. Patrick Mahomes looks like the favorite now while Jalen Hurts, who won’t be ranked in this week’s power rankings because he missed his team’s Christmas Eve matchup due to an injury, would have my vote if I had one.
On facing Carson Wentz, Jadeveon Clowney practicing and Greg Newsome II’s role: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will face Carson Wentz on Sunday when they hit the road to face the Washington Commanders. Washington is still hanging on to faint playoff hopes while the Browns were elminated following Saturday’s loss to the Saints. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor says team not optimistic about La’el Collins’ left knee
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals appear to have lost their starting right tackle for the remainder of the season, as La’el Collins is out with a left knee injury that he suffered in the team’s win over the Patriots on Saturday. Coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday he’s...
Browns rookie David Bell laments tipped ball that led to Deshaun Watson INT in Saints loss: ‘I take full responsibility’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the ball has headed David Bell’s way this season, he’s been pretty consistent for the Browns. He had dropped only one pass this season entering Saturday’s game against New Orleans. His reliable hands are maybe the aspect of his game that the rookie takes the most pride in.
Joe Burrow wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow’s 375-yard, three touchdown performance in the Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots last Saturday was enough to give the Bengals’ quarterback his third AFC Offensive Player of the Week award this season. Burrow, who was 40 of 52, led the league...
How Greg Newsome II would like to see his role evolve in the Browns defense
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns made the decision to move on from Troy Hill this offseason, trading their nickel corner to the Rams for a fifth-round pick during Day 3 of April’s draft, it opened up an important spot on their defense. Hill was signed away from the...
How the Bengals can clinch the AFC North in Week 17
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are winners of seven in a row and playing some of the best football in the league. And due to that, they’ve kept themselves alive for the AFC’s top seed as well as for the AFC North. With a win over the...
How Bengals kicker Evan McPherson can avoid future struggles in cold weather
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It wasn’t the coldest game Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has coached in, but it was close. The temperature at kickoff in New England on Saturday was 17 degrees with winds up to 12 mph. Simmons, who is the longest-tenured member of the staff,...
How Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was balanced during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Nick Chubb can move into No. 2 for rushing title Sunday; Why Carson Wentz got the nod: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb, third in the NFL with 1,344 rushing yards, has no plans to shut it down with nothing to play for, and can move into second place this week against the Commanders if he rushes for 86 yards. That’s because Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, second with...
Which Bengals defensive players graded the highest vs. the Patriots?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals defense was sturdy during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots, holding New England scoreless in the first half. Here’s how the Bengals defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with...
Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice from concussion; Jedrick Wills Jr. idle with back: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Jadeveon Clowney returned to the practice field on Wednesday from his concussion, and is getting better, coach Kevin Stefanski said. It means he has a chance to play Sunday in Washington after sitting out Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. Plagued by a sprained ankle this...
