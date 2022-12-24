ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots: Live updates from Saturday’s Week 16 matchup

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Related
Carson Wentz to start Sunday for the Commanders vs. the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback Sunday vs. the Browns in their Week 17 matchup, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz started the Commanders’ first seven games of the season, recording two wins. Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 16: Does Joe Burrow have an MVP case?

With only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, one of the questions that is looming is who the MVP will be. As always, there are plenty of good candidates. Patrick Mahomes looks like the favorite now while Jalen Hurts, who won’t be ranked in this week’s power rankings because he missed his team’s Christmas Eve matchup due to an injury, would have my vote if I had one.
Everything you need to know to bet player props in Ohio

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Player props can instantly make any game you’re betting on more exciting, giving you action on almost every play of the...
OHIO STATE
DraftKings Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus, full launch details

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Ohio is about to touch down in the Buckeye State, and while the go-live switch on sports betting likely gets...
OHIO STATE
How Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was balanced during Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland, OH
