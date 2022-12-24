Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing
Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
Top Speed
10 Ways The R36 Nissan GT-R EV Will Shake-up The Electric Sports Car Segment
For as long as we can remember, the GT-R nameplate has been that of a homologation-special monster, powered by a potent, inline-six engine. We know that the upcoming, seventh-generation Nissan GT-R is going to be a hybrid, and there are already talks about a fully-electric model. While it is not expected to arrive before 2026, the prospect of that got us thinking about what it would look like and be like, and here are 10 ways an all-electric R36 Nissan GT-R could be a game-changer in the sports car segment.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
What Does the Corvette Logo Mean?
The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars in automotive history. But what does its logo mean? The post What Does the Corvette Logo Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Electric Nissan GT-R R36 Is Straight From The Future
The current generation Nissan GT-R (R35) has been around since 2007, and with every year that passes, we are more eager for a new model. Rumors about the new R36 are getting stronger by the day, and when Nissan decided not to sell the 2022 model year GT-R in the U.S., everyone expected the next model year to bring the new GT-R. But that didn't happen, and the 2023 model year ended up being the same, unchanged GT-R. Still, in a recent interview with British magazine Autocar, Nissan CEO Takao Katagiri, confirmed that a new flagship Nissan performance car is on the way. It will be sold under the Nismo brand, and it will be electrified. Whether that means hybrid or electric remains to be seen, but the GT-R successor is coming. And we hope it looks this good.
Top Speed
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is The Ultimate 800 Horsepower Track-Toy Car
If you think of some of the most successful race cars in the automotive history, it’s quite likely that the Ford GT40 is one of the models that comes to mind. After a not so very successful racing debut in 1964, the GT40 ended up with four consecutive Le Mans wins. The last of the series was the GT40 Mk IV - a model that ran in only two races, the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. It won both events. The MK IV was built around a reinforced J chassis and was powered by the same 7.0-liter V-8 engine as the Mk II - a decision that didn't surprise anyone since the Mk II scored the triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish. As a tribute to the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV and to mark the end of the current generation GT, Ford announced the new GT Mk IV - "the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever." It comes only a month after the GT LM Edition was unveiled back in October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar.
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’
The word “car” is so short and simple, but it has a long and complex history. Take a deep dive to learn about its origins. The post Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart
It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
Top Speed
Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission
Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
Top Speed
10 Must-Know Facts About The Porsche 911 Turbo S
With each passing generation of the 911, Porsche pushes the boundaries and improves on what's already one of the most refined cars in the automotive world. With the current generation of the 911 — the 992 — Porsche has yet again outdone itself, adding on all the good things about previous 911 generations. The new 911 Turbo S of the 992 generation — introduced in March 2020 — is no exception and ticks all the right boxes with its performance and design. It may not be the most revolutionary 911 so far, but it definitely lives up to the 911 name. Here are 10 facts about the new 911 Turbo S that you must know.
