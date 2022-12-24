Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots
The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
wdhn.com
Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling
The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...
wdhn.com
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job
The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
wdhn.com
Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson
The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
wdhn.com
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Kicker and defense streaming options for championship weekend. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
wdhn.com
Nathaniel Hackett Fired, but Other Broncos Escape Accountability
The Broncos ousted the guy who tried to fix his highly paid quarterback, but not the man who brought him to Denver in the first place. They say you only really learn through trial and error, so Monday was an important step in the ownership tenure of the Penner group.
wdhn.com
Patriots’ Mac Jones Responds to Alleged Dirty Hit on Eli Apple
The play is under review by the NFL for potential discipline. View the original article to see embedded media. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under review by the NFL for a low hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. Jones was one of several...
wdhn.com
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
wdhn.com
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
wdhn.com
NFL Reviewing Mac Jones’s Low Hit on Eli Apple
This isn’t the first time the Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL is evaluating Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a possible fine after his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones is not facing a possible suspension, though.
wdhn.com
Sirianni Has Incredible Explanation for Not Ruling Out Hurts
The Eagles coach had some fun during the press conference at the expense of media members. View the original article to see embedded media. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has had some great press conference moments during his tenure in Philadelphia and he added another one on Wednesday. When addressing why he’s not ruling out Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s game against the Saints, Sirianni used some hilarious comparisons when talking to reporters.
wdhn.com
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push
Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
wdhn.com
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
wdhn.com
Broncos’ Randy Gregory Punches Rams Player in Postgame Spat
The incident took place after Los Angeles routed Denver on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Rams’ 51–14 win over the Broncos on Sunday, two opposing players were involved in a scuffle while the teams were mingling. The fight started when Broncos linebacker...
wdhn.com
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
wdhn.com
NFL Rescinds Suspension for Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi
The Denver defensive end and the Los Angeles tackle swiped at each other’s helmets after the Rams’ Christmas Day win. The Broncos and Rams, both mired in two of the most disappointing seasons in recent NFL history, have received glimmers of good news. The league announced Tuesday evening...
wdhn.com
Panthers Interested in CB Josh Norman in Wake of Jaycee Horn Injury
Carolina is interested in a reunion with the 35-year-old corner after injuries at the position. View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.
wdhn.com
McDaniel: Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England, though it’s unknown when the...
wdhn.com
Gundy Threatens to Pull Reporter’s Access Over Presser Question
‘Okay, well I might have to cut you out,’ the coach said after a question about staff changes. Oklahoma State football fell to 7–6 to end the 2022 season, losing the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Wisconsin on Tuesday night, 24–17. The loss finishes off a relatively disappointing...
wdhn.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams. We are only a couple of days away from the ball dropping in Times Square and the calendar flipping to 2023. While two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and 14...
