The current generation Nissan GT-R (R35) has been around since 2007, and with every year that passes, we are more eager for a new model. Rumors about the new R36 are getting stronger by the day, and when Nissan decided not to sell the 2022 model year GT-R in the U.S., everyone expected the next model year to bring the new GT-R. But that didn't happen, and the 2023 model year ended up being the same, unchanged GT-R. Still, in a recent interview with British magazine Autocar, Nissan CEO Takao Katagiri, confirmed that a new flagship Nissan performance car is on the way. It will be sold under the Nismo brand, and it will be electrified. Whether that means hybrid or electric remains to be seen, but the GT-R successor is coming. And we hope it looks this good.

5 DAYS AGO