Before the Bell: Natural Gas Production Comes Out of Deep Freeze, GE Healthcare to Debut in S&P 500
Premarket trading Thursday was off to a slight gain, just as it was Wednesday. That did not last long Wednesday, however, and maybe Thursday will be better. Maybe.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Republicans in turmoil heading into 2023
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. The Republican Party, which entered 2022 with ambitions of recapturing both chambers of Congress and using discontent with President Biden to mount a strong case for retaking the White…
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan illegals jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children were circulated...
