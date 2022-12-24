ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Associated Press

Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan illegals jailed in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children were circulated...

