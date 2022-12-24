Everything to know heading into Bears' Week 16 game vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will face the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Christmas Eve, where Chicago is looking to snap their seven-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where they kept pace with one of the NFL’s best offenses and defenses. Quarterback Justin Fields continues to make history, and he’s closing in on the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

Now, Chicago will face a test against another Super Bowl contender in the Bills in what’s going to be crazy weather conditions.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Saturday’s game against the Bills:

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-11) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Ill.

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: CBS

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

TV map:

Bears vs. Bills = GREEN

Betting Odds

The Bears are considered 8.5-point home underdogs against the Bills, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 40.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 27-21 Bills

: 27-21 Bills Brendan Sugrue : 30-24 Bills

: 30-24 Bills Ryan Fedrau: 17-14 Bears

Bold predictions

Khalil Herbert rushes for 100 yards in his return N’Keal Harry sets a career high in receiving yards Larry Borom proves to be a capable guard Jaquan Brisker will be this week’s defensive MVP Cairo Santos doesn’t miss a kick

Team rankings

CHI BUF

Points per game 20.7 (19th) 27.5 (4th)

Points allowed per game 25.6 (30th) 17.9 (2nd)

Turnover differential -1 (T-16th) +1 (T-13th)

Passing yards per game 137.1 (32nd) 265.7 (5th)

Rushing yards per game 186.9 (1st) 134.9 (8th)

Passing yards allowed per game 211.7 (15th) 219.3 (18th)

Rushing yards allowed per game 143.9 (27th) 106.1 (6th)

Sacks allowed 48 (29th) 30 (T-9th)

Sacks against 17 (32nd) 37 (11th)

Bills players to watch

QB Josh Allen

WR Stefon Diggs

OG Ryan Bates

LB Tremaine Edmunds

CB Tre’Davious White

Storylines to watch

Another snowy game for Buffalo

Justin Fields is closing in on most rushing yards for a QB in a season

The return of Khalil Herbert

Establishing the run against Buffalo’s defense

Homecoming for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

Injuries to know

Bears: CB Kindle Vildor (out, ankle); WR Equanimeous St. Brown (out, concussion); TE Trevon Wesco (out, calf); OL Teven Jenkins (doubtful, neck); OL Cody Whitehair (doubtful, knee); WR Chase Claypool (doubtful, knee); CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable, finger)

Bills: C Mitch Morse (out, concussion); DE Boogie Basham (out, calf); DT Ed Oliver (questionable, calf); DT Jordan Phillips (questionable, shoulder)