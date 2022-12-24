ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to know heading into Bears' Week 16 game vs. Bills

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QdrN_0jtYLg9q00

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will face the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Christmas Eve, where Chicago is looking to snap their seven-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where they kept pace with one of the NFL’s best offenses and defenses. Quarterback Justin Fields continues to make history, and he’s closing in on the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

Now, Chicago will face a test against another Super Bowl contender in the Bills in what’s going to be crazy weather conditions.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Saturday’s game against the Bills:

How to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlAkR_0jtYLg9q00

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears (3-11) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Ill.

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: CBS

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

TV map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhfeg_0jtYLg9q00

Bears vs. Bills = GREEN

Betting Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6EA5_0jtYLg9q00

The Bears are considered 8.5-point home underdogs against the Bills, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is 40.

Game-day roster

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster:

Gallery

Bears' game-day roster for Week 16 vs. Bills

Game picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSjqX_0jtYLg9q00
  • Alyssa Barbieri: 27-21 Bills
  • Brendan Sugrue: 30-24 Bills
  • Ryan Fedrau: 17-14 Bears

Bold predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucoQx_0jtYLg9q00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
  1. Khalil Herbert rushes for 100 yards in his return
  2. N’Keal Harry sets a career high in receiving yards
  3. Larry Borom proves to be a capable guard
  4. Jaquan Brisker will be this week’s defensive MVP
  5. Cairo Santos doesn’t miss a kick

Behind Enemy Lines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KWFd_0jtYLg9q00

We spoke Nick Wojton from Bills Wire to go deep into Saturday’s matchup to get to know the competition a little better.

  • What stands between the Bills and a Super Bowl run?
  • What can’t the Bears defense afford to do against Josh Allen?
  • How have the Bills fared against mobile QBs this season?
  • Who are some impact players to watch?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SEq5_0jtYLg9q00
AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Team rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06g7y3_0jtYLg9q00
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

CHI BUF

Points per game 20.7 (19th) 27.5 (4th)

Points allowed per game 25.6 (30th) 17.9 (2nd)

Turnover differential -1 (T-16th) +1 (T-13th)

Passing yards per game 137.1 (32nd) 265.7 (5th)

Rushing yards per game 186.9 (1st) 134.9 (8th)

Passing yards allowed per game 211.7 (15th) 219.3 (18th)

Rushing yards allowed per game 143.9 (27th) 106.1 (6th)

Sacks allowed 48 (29th) 30 (T-9th)

Sacks against 17 (32nd) 37 (11th)

via Team Rankings

Bills players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuW5d_0jtYLg9q00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
  • QB Josh Allen
  • WR Stefon Diggs
  • OG Ryan Bates
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds
  • CB Tre’Davious White

Storylines to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183QUK_0jtYLg9q00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
  • Another snowy game for Buffalo
  • Justin Fields is closing in on most rushing yards for a QB in a season
  • The return of Khalil Herbert
  • Establishing the run against Buffalo’s defense
  • Homecoming for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

Injuries to know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T31bM_0jtYLg9q00

Bears: CB Kindle Vildor (out, ankle); WR Equanimeous St. Brown (out, concussion); TE Trevon Wesco (out, calf); OL Teven Jenkins (doubtful, neck); OL Cody Whitehair (doubtful, knee); WR Chase Claypool (doubtful, knee); CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable, finger)

Bills: C Mitch Morse (out, concussion); DE Boogie Basham (out, calf); DT Ed Oliver (questionable, calf); DT Jordan Phillips (questionable, shoulder)

