Read full article on original website
Related
ktwb.com
Ellsworth Air Force Base bomber set for Rose Bowl flyovers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A bomber out of Ellsworth Air Force Base is scheduled to perform a Rose Bowl flyover next week. The Rapid City Journal reports that the B-1B Lancer will fly over the Tournament of Roses parade and the Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 2.
ktwb.com
State hopes to print vehicle titles by mid-February
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new shipment of title paper is on track to reach the South Dakota Department of Revenue in late January. The paper, which includes several security features to protect against title fraud, has been in short supply across the country and caused the state to stop printing titles. Vehicle owners are able to submit a title request online if they need a paper title. More than 5,000 requests have been submitted since the delay began. The Department of Revenue says over 76% of the reviewed requests have been approved. They expect to resume printing all paper titles in February.
ktwb.com
Minimum wage goes up Sunday in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some South Dakotans will be receiving a raise next week. The state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st. Minimum wage is adjusted every year, measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. Initiated Measure 18, which was a ballot measure in 2014, states the wage will be adjusted annually and would never be decreased. The current $9.95 per hour minimum wage for non-tipped employees will jump to $10.80 when we ring in the new year. Tipped employees will increase to no less than $5.40 an hour.
Comments / 0