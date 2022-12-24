Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Deploying Smart Contracts on Polygon Chain
Polygon, previously generally known as Matic Community and based in 2017, has at all times targeted on growing Ethereum scaling structure. Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling resolution for the Ethereum blockchain. Polygon features as a sooner blockchain that runs concurrently with the Ethereum blockchain, which has a number of sidechains. Polygon processes transactions on-chain utilizing a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and derive its safety from Ethereum.
crypto-economy.com
How to Use Bitcoin for Online Payment Options
It is one of the most famous and well-known digital currencies that exist. It is also known as the “cryptocurrency” because it does not actually exist in physical form like most other currencies. Instead, it’s just a string of numbers and symbols that make up a secure record of transactions known as a blockchain. Bitcoin is decentralized, which means there is no central authority that governs what bitcoin values are or how they work. That makes Bitcoin ideal to use as an online payment option because it can be used by anyone anywhere in the world without being charged a transaction fee. Here are some ways you can use bitcoin to your advantage when making payments online:
thenewscrypto.com
Millions of Twitter User’s Private Data available in the Black Market
The private database contains high profiles such as Vitalik Buterin and Kevin O’Leary. DeFiYield investigated the 1,000 accounts and confirmed that the information is real. Around 400 million Twitter user accounts were for sale on the black market, according to a report from a cybercrime intelligence company Hudson Rock. The report revealed a private database that is holding emails and associated phone numbers of the 400 Twitter users that were stolen by anonymous hackers and available in the illicit market.
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Update: 3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 27, 2021. Let’s talk apps. They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your d...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Official Amazon warning for all users over Holiday identity scam that will steal your account
AMAZON has warned millions of its users to watch out for identity scams this holiday season. Threat actors have been pretending to be Amazon tech support to steal users' accounts. How does it work?. The tech giant describes the scam, which it dubbed 'Tech Support Scheme,' in a mass email...
crypto-economy.com
How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide
Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
Mastercard Settles With FTC Over Sharing Data With Competing Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
astaga.com
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
Whereas figuring out the place to place your cash within the present bear market could be difficult, many take into account a number of tasks the highest cryptos to purchase now. Because the crypto market traits decrease, it may appear counterintuitive to start out rising your portfolio now. However, these downturns comprise some superb funding alternatives. This text will discover seven promising tasks and clarify why 2023 could possibly be their finest yr but.
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
TikTok found spying on journalists days before it could be banned from US government phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It’s easy to get hooked on TikTok's endlessly scrolling videos, but there's been a bit of a dark cloud hanging over the super-popular app, coming under constant fire for its alleged links to the Chinese government. Now a new investigation reveals that the overlords at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance spied on Forbes journalists. This news comes the same week Congress will decide on banning TikTok from US government devices.
cryptonewsz.com
Binance cautions users regarding API key leaks from 3Commas
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has cautioned everyone concerned regarding relevant information that he has supposedly received about there being a major issue with API key leaks. According to him, this is the result of the Trading-Bot platform 3Commas. This observation, however, lends credence to the fact that there...
Final California inflation relief payments are coming, with debit cards being sent by Jan. 14
California has paid out $8.4 billion of the $9.5 billion set aside for the Middle Class Tax Refund program, according to the Franchise Tax Board.
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Global officially launches MEXC Mastercard to support global payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
bitcoinist.com
Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets in 2023
The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange earlier in 2022 sent ripples of shock across the entire market, forcing users to question the reliability of the centralized storage solutions they were being offered by trading venues. The aftermath of the exchange’s failure saw a sudden increase in interest towards the types of wallets available on the market, specifically non-custodial solutions.
