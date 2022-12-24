Shytoshi Kusama, who happens to be one of the prominent and leading developers of the Shibarium layer 2 blockchains, recently, through a tweet, declared that the launching of it would be taking place very soon. This very tweet went out to benefit more than 800,000 present followers on the 24th of December, 2022. The reason attributed for the delay was given as the holidays were around the corner. However, the assurance provided was the fact that the launch would take place as early as the early part of the year 2023.

2 DAYS AGO