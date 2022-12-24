Read full article on original website
ORY presale powerhouse is live; Oryen Network to challenge Shiba Inu
The crypto market is always shifting, with new technologies and networks emerging each day that promise to revolutionize how we store and use our money. Oryen Network is a prime example of this growing trend. Oryen Network promises to bring staking, trading, asset management, and more to the blockchain, backed by its fixed APY of 90% (0.177% daily) rewards paid out every 60 minutes. This is in addition to its user-friendly systems, the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), and Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet that helps maintain floor value in times of volatility.
High-potential presale Oryen Network (ORY) is likely to outpace Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND)
Oryen Network (ORY) is a multi-use cryptocurrency platform that allows staking, trading, and asset management. Since the start of its presale, ORY has gained over 570%, making it an attractive option for those looking to invest in cryptocurrencies. Oryen Network is gaining traction with crypto analysts and experts, and it is hitting news headlines as investors begin to realize its potential. As market sentiment is at an all-time low, now could be the perfect time to invest in a presale that may launch in 2023 at the beginning of a new bull market.
Which coin will bring the most profits – Cardano (ADA), OKB (OKB), or the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?
Investors are beginning to alter their investment philosophies. New initiatives with more excellent development opportunities are currently in demand, as opposed to earlier times when the most popular currencies could only generate profit. We understand this idea is coming true because Cardano (ADA) and OKB (OKB) growth show signs of...
Auto Compounding for APE token staking now live on ParaSpace
ParaSpace recently announced the integration of auto compounding for APE tokens staking on the platform. Now, ParaSpace users can access compounded APY rates for three pools. These pools are APE tokens (282%), MAYC pool (466%), and BAYC pool (435%.) The platform will also cover the gas fees for every auto compounding through MAYC pools and BAYC pools. However, this coverage will only last through the coming two weeks for users testing the platform.
Axie Infinity (AXS), Huobi Token (HT), or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – Which one is a better investment option this Christmas?
In the past years, the crypto market has usually seen an increase in overall trading activities. If you are also eyeing to enter the market this Christmas, here is the guide to help you choose between Axie Infinity (AXS), Huobi Token (HT), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol, a new coin, has grown by 805% during the presale round.
Argo Blockchain sells Texas mine to Galaxy Digital to avoid bankruptcy
Argo Blockchain, a top-tier mining company for cryptocurrencies, recently declared that it had reached an agreement with Galaxy Digital Holdings on a legally binding agreement that would benefit both parties. Argo Blockchain is prepared to sell Galaxy Digital Holdings its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas, as stated explicitly in its official news release.
Huobi announces to review the launch of Pi
Pi Network’s mainnet upgrade is underway, and Huobi has its eye on the development. The latter has announced that it will support the development, which will be followed by Huobi adding support to the list of Pi. This comes after positive recommendations from the community. Huobi shared the news...
MEXC Global officially launches MEXC Mastercard to support global payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
Metagalaxy Land embarks to emerge as a blockchain-based next-gen MetaFi universe
Metagalaxy Land is all decked up to transform itself into a next-generation blockchain-based and highly advanced MetaFi platform. Metagalaxy Land happens to be an NFT MetaFi project and is positioned on the BSC network. It also is a highly advanced blockchain-oriented metaverse exposure platform. Through this, various genres of users and players happen to actively engage together in work-based activities. They also find themselves in the position of achieving awards for themselves, all while exploring and finding new and fresh forms of artifacts.
PUBG looks up to Banger for NFT integration
PUBG collaborates with Banger to integrate NFTs into its ecosystem. The update is tentatively scheduled to go live in 2023. The blockchain aspect of the development will be handled by Banger, a platform specializing in integrating non-fungible tokens into the ecosystem of different games. Non-fungible tokens may not have a...
WhatsApp for Desktop testing multiple chat selection feature
WhatsApp is planning for 2023 the ability to select multiple chats on its web/desktop version. If you use the app on your Windows or Mac device, you know how hard it’s to mark several chats as read, unread, or mute them. With this chat management improvement under development, WhatsApp...
How do you market your unique NFT Collection? What is a phygital collectible?
But beyond these world-famous examples, the universe of NFTs is developing in multiple niches, including digital entertainment, video content, digital art, and gaming. And this new thriving industry is offering unprecedented and nearly endless opportunities for creators. So, how do you get started marketing your digital arts and make a...
TSX Entertainment Introduces App To Take Over Times Square
TSX Entertainment unveils the TSX app, a pioneering mobile-integrated entertainment platform. Launching just in time for New Year’s Eve, the app’s first major feature – PixelStar, allows users to easily upload content for display on a larger-than-life 18,000 sq. ft. screen that spans the facade of the TSX Broadway building in Times Square. Now anyone with […]
Beosin partners with Lemonchain to secure the blockchain ecosystem
Beosin is extremely pleased and takes enormous pleasure in announcing that they have officially formed a mutually beneficial partnership with Lemonchain. With this very partnership being set in position, it is both of the entities’ prime aim and intention to get actively involved in the speeding up of matters related to risk management, where digital assets are concerned. They will also be looking into effectively upgrading all matters pertaining to overall security-related issues in the blockchain ecosystem.
Bitgert partners with USM & develops the world’s 1st zero-gas fee Blockchain
Bitgert and USM, short for the United States of Mars, have joined hands to enable Bitgert to establish its headquarters in the metaverse. It would be a virtual headquarters with its presence in the USM metaverse. More details are awaited on the development; however, users have already started expressing their happiness with the collaboration.
Avocado DAO and PlayOne Games Join Forces to Promote Blockchain Gaming
Avocado DAO recently announced a strategic partnership with PlayOne Games. The collaboration will see the parties focus on promoting the blockchain gaming domain. PlayOne Games is a Klaytn blockchain game protocol centred on the gaming environment and crypto projects. The platform connects players and developers by establishing an integrated ecosystem for blockchain games.
The best blockchain games of 2022 graded as per ranks
Blockchain Gaming is that one segment in the digital industry that is sure to look out for. The technology has brought a lot of opportunities for start-ups to grow, especially the ones looking to get a headstart in the Web3 sphere. The segment has a lot of players, but not all of them have been able to stand their commitment, or rather a vision, of establishing a unique proposition in the competition.
Shytoshi Kusama tweets that Shibarium is coming soon
Shytoshi Kusama, who happens to be one of the prominent and leading developers of the Shibarium layer 2 blockchains, recently, through a tweet, declared that the launching of it would be taking place very soon. This very tweet went out to benefit more than 800,000 present followers on the 24th of December, 2022. The reason attributed for the delay was given as the holidays were around the corner. However, the assurance provided was the fact that the launch would take place as early as the early part of the year 2023.
ShareRing Vault is a digital pass for users in need of instant verification
Privacy is inviolable. It is held so dearly, and the law provides for this human right’s preservation. The quest to ensure everyone’s right to privacy is upheld forms the core of crypto and blockchain. Every batch of transactions in the blockchain is inherently private. Only authorized parties can unveil the identity of the parties behind every transfer.
