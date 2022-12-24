ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive: SFFR holds steady lead over SFPD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — KELO News Talk has partnered with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank to bring you another year of the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive. Starting December 23 through January 7, blood donors can cast a vote for the Sioux Falls Police Department or Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.
Sioux Falls opens drop sites for Christmas trees

SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas tree drop-off sites are now open in Sioux Falls. The City of Sioux Falls has two sites available to the public. Trees can be dropped off at on North Lyon Boulevard which can be accessed from West 12th Street or West Madison Street. The second location is just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 10105 East Chambers Street. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees. The sites are free and open daily through January 8th.
