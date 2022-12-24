Read full article on original website
Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County
Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Blizzard of ‘22 didn’t just leave feet of snow. In communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, it left something else behind. Some waterfront homes have turned into ice castles. The blizzard came ashore with 60-mile-per-hour winds and tall waves.
A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s calmer today than it’s been during the last several days of blizzard conditions and lake effect snow. Snow is expected in St. Lawrence County for the morning and early afternoon, but it will be light and won’t amount to much. It...
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Deferiet during this winter storm is on par with the accumulation in Buffalo. Deferiet saw 50.8 inches of snowfall, while the Buffalo Airport records 51.5 inches of snow. Watertown and Sackets Harbor also saw snowfall on par...
Blizzard kept Fort Drum’s first responders busy
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Over the weekend, first responders on Fort Drum were working overtime during the blizzard. Deputy Fire Chief Michael Marks says that the fire department responded to 29 calls - more than they typically respond to, especially for a holiday. Police Chief Todd Julian also...
A high snow total in Henderson, though winds make cleanup manageable
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Cleanup in Henderson Harbor after the blizzard of ‘22- “It’s not like 77 but it’s- It’s right there. We’ve gotten a lot of snow and I’ve plowed. This is the third time in 4 days that I’ve plowed,” said Jim Brown.
Sunshine for the morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’re not going to need so many layers of clothing over the next several days. It will be partly sunny for most of the day with clouds building in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s. It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will...
State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the very southern end of Jefferson County is closed. There’s a jam in the Sandy Creek, and it has caused icy roads and slick conditions. It happens often here, so it’s not a surprise for people who live around the Ellisburg area.
Warmer weather on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A warm front will move into the Great Lakes the next few days. Expect clouds overnight with lows around 30. Tomorrow will feature some morning sunshine, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40′s. Rain showers are expected...
Still some snow, but no more alerts
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The snow event that started Friday is winding down. A winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties ended at 1 p.m. It was quickly replaced by a winter weather advisory that will last until 10 p.m. A winter weather advisory for most of St....
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Lewis County downgrades travel advisory
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The travel advisory in Lewis County has been downgraded, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, December 26 at 10:35 a.m., that the no unnecessary travel advisory, originally issued at 3:45 a.m. had been downgraded to a normal travel advisory.
Hochul provides Monday update on storm, state efforts; says portions of thruway 'remain closed until further notice'
Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the media Monday afternoon, providing an update on state efforts to assist Western New York with the aftermath of the weekend blizzard. She said, in part:. “We have been through a lot of wars together, and this blizzard is the one for the ages. Certainly, it...
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to...
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
St. Lawrence County cancels travel ban, no unnecessary travel advisory issued
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Travel should still be avoided in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. In a most recent update on Sunday, December 25 at noon, the Sheriff’s Office officially canceled the travel ban for the town of Waddington, Madrid, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, DePeyster, Macomb, Hammond and Rossie.
Delivering Babies, Plowing Snow: Hundreds of Guardsmen Deploy as New York Is Buried in Historic Storm
Staff Sgt. Colin King and a team of airmen were racing against the clock to the hospital to deliver two critical patients in the back of their F-350 pickup truck: a woman in labor and a man on life support with critical medical gear swiftly running out of power. The...
Unbelievable snowfall for Fort Drum residents
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - “We’re breaking all of our shovels. Yeah, all my shovels are broken except one!,” said CPT Matthew Stone and Dakota Stone. But Captain Matthew Stone and his wife Dakota are in good spirits, as they break down a wall of snow in front of their home.
