Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Terrell Owens hints at possible return to Eagles rival

He wasn’t here long. His final game in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey was played one day before Halloween back in 2005. He played in 22 games with 22 starts as a member of the franchise if you include his heroic showing during Super Bowl XXXIX. Still, even with that being said, Terrell Owens ranks as one of the better wide receivers to don the midnight green. He’s also remembered as being a villain of sorts.
Crossman should be the first Miami Dolphins coach fired at seasons end

When the 2022 season is finally over for the Miami Dolphins, regardless of whether a playoff game is played or not, these coaches should be fired. Danny Crossman isn’t a name that many fans will know immediately but they should. He is the special teams coordinator and frankly, there is absolutely nothing special about the Miami Dolphins special teams.
