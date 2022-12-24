ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temps turn from cold to comfortable

HOUSTON (CW39) – Tired of the frigid mornings? This week will be warming ahead of the new year. 70s are expected every afternoon through the weekend. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning after a warm front has lifted through. Temperatures are starting to inch closer to the dew point across the greater Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Get ready to be jacket-free to start 2023

Although it remains chilly this morning across the Houston metro area, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, by this afternoon the last 10 to 12 days of frigid weather will be but a memory. Looking ahead, it probably will be at least a week before we see lows in the 40s again, and there is no likelihood of a return to the 30s any time soon.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Warmer and wetter as Houston looks to close out 2022

Good morning. After about 10 days of much colder weather, Houston will soon return to warmer conditions to end the year 2022. Today, in fact, will be the last chilly day of the year, after which highs in the 70s will persist into early 2023. We also will have two periods of rainfall during the coming week, but I think we’ll manage to squeeze out some fair conditions for the New Year’s holiday in between.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Windy, warmer Wednesday | Rain late week

HOUSTON (CW39) – Another beautiful afternoon in the making. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 50s, but our sunshine will not be sacrificed. Lows in Houston this Tuesday morning are staying above the freezing mark. Some outlying areas are still sub-freezing as of 6 a.m. due to a weak reinforcing cold front that passed through overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How will Houston's real estate market look in 2023?

HOUSTON - Looking to buy a home or sell one?. Houston's housing market has certainly seen some changes lately and will look a lot different in the coming years. We asked Cathy Trevino with the Houston Association of Realtors for her outlook on the Houston real estate market for 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze

HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
richmondtx.gov

Winter Storm Elliott Temperature Update

As expected, we are experiencing the 20 to 25 mile per hour sustained winds, with up to 40 mile per hour gusts. Please be sure any loose items which may be in or around your yard are secure, and please stay inside if possible because these gusty winds are creating extreme wind chills.
ROSENBERG, TX
KVUE

Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Meet the walking group giving Houston women a new sense of community

Every Sunday morning, a diverse group of Houston women gather at Buffalo Bayou Park with a single goal: to walk. Just a few miles, no more than an hour, each woman moving at her own pace. There's no need to talk, no need to count steps, no expectations other than to walk together, as a community.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Halted Interstate Expansion Could Proceed in Houston

The controversial expansion of Interstate 45 in Houston could go forward in as soon as two years after officials reached an agreement about the project, reports Dug Begley, who has been following the freeway saga for the Houston Chronicle. “The agreement outlines plans for widening the freeway by adding two...
