FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
JJ Watt has given away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Much warmer this morning, with storms possible tonight ahead of a mild New Year’s holiday
Good morning! It is remarkably warmer this morning across Texas and Louisiana, in some cases more than 30 degrees above lows from just 24 hours earlier. Aside from this dramatic warm-up, the big story for the next couple of days is our rain chances later today and tonight, and then mild conditions for the New Year’s holiday.
cw39.com
Temps turn from cold to comfortable
HOUSTON (CW39) – Tired of the frigid mornings? This week will be warming ahead of the new year. 70s are expected every afternoon through the weekend. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning after a warm front has lifted through. Temperatures are starting to inch closer to the dew point across the greater Houston area.
spacecityweather.com
Get ready to be jacket-free to start 2023
Although it remains chilly this morning across the Houston metro area, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, by this afternoon the last 10 to 12 days of frigid weather will be but a memory. Looking ahead, it probably will be at least a week before we see lows in the 40s again, and there is no likelihood of a return to the 30s any time soon.
spacecityweather.com
Warmer and wetter as Houston looks to close out 2022
Good morning. After about 10 days of much colder weather, Houston will soon return to warmer conditions to end the year 2022. Today, in fact, will be the last chilly day of the year, after which highs in the 70s will persist into early 2023. We also will have two periods of rainfall during the coming week, but I think we’ll manage to squeeze out some fair conditions for the New Year’s holiday in between.
cw39.com
Windy, warmer Wednesday | Rain late week
HOUSTON (CW39) – Another beautiful afternoon in the making. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 50s, but our sunshine will not be sacrificed. Lows in Houston this Tuesday morning are staying above the freezing mark. Some outlying areas are still sub-freezing as of 6 a.m. due to a weak reinforcing cold front that passed through overnight.
cw39.com
News Year’s Eve 2022 – 2023 forecast for Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your New Year’s Eve forecast. Here’s a quick look at that.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
City of Houston opens 2 warming centers as cold weather continues on Christmas Eve
The city is opening two sites for those seeking relief as temperatures continue to drop during the holidays.
fox26houston.com
How will Houston's real estate market look in 2023?
HOUSTON - Looking to buy a home or sell one?. Houston's housing market has certainly seen some changes lately and will look a lot different in the coming years. We asked Cathy Trevino with the Houston Association of Realtors for her outlook on the Houston real estate market for 2023.
'We're coming out of pocket': Frustrated families seek alternatives after canceled Southwest flights
Some have missed out on seeing their loved ones during the holidays, and others are spending money they hadn't budgeted for hotels or rental cars.
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
richmondtx.gov
Winter Storm Elliott Temperature Update
As expected, we are experiencing the 20 to 25 mile per hour sustained winds, with up to 40 mile per hour gusts. Please be sure any loose items which may be in or around your yard are secure, and please stay inside if possible because these gusty winds are creating extreme wind chills.
Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans
AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
TMZ.com
Bats in Houston Falling From Under Bridge Because of Frigid Temperatures
More than a quarter million bats are suffering from the sub-freezing temps in Houston, and some kind folks have jumped in to provide them some warmth. Houston is an ice box ... it's also home to 300,000 bats, which are going into hypothermic shock and falling from under a bridge to the pavement.
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
Houston Chronicle
Meet the walking group giving Houston women a new sense of community
Every Sunday morning, a diverse group of Houston women gather at Buffalo Bayou Park with a single goal: to walk. Just a few miles, no more than an hour, each woman moving at her own pace. There's no need to talk, no need to count steps, no expectations other than to walk together, as a community.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
Southwest cancels most of its Tuesday, Wednesday flights | What you can do if you're affected
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare for thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers continues. Most of the airline's flights over the next couple of days have been canceled, leaving passengers stranded and, in many cases, separated from their luggage. According to FlightAware.com, as of noon Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had 2,571 cancellations,...
PLANetizen
Halted Interstate Expansion Could Proceed in Houston
The controversial expansion of Interstate 45 in Houston could go forward in as soon as two years after officials reached an agreement about the project, reports Dug Begley, who has been following the freeway saga for the Houston Chronicle. “The agreement outlines plans for widening the freeway by adding two...
