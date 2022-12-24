ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouisvilleReport

Ron English Officially Returns to Louisville’s Defensive Staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ron English, a former defensive coordinator at the University of Louisville, has been named to the defensive coaching staff for UofL head coach Jeff Brohm. "We are very pleased to have Ron join our coaching staff at the University of Louisville,” Brohm said. “He brought a toughness to our defense and has familiarity with the University of Louisville. Ron has a broad range of experience as a head coach and a defensive coordinator at the highest levels. I am excited to bring his knowledge to our defensive staff."
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Brohm adds two more to staff; tight end Ford opts for draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Jeff Brohm's first Louisville football staff continued to take shape Tuesday with the announcement that Garrick McGee, who coached at U of L for two seasons during Bobby Petrino's second stint, will leave Purdue to coach the Cardinals' wide receivers. Brohm had confirmed earlier this month...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Predicting the starters for Louisville baseball in 2023

The Louisville baseball season is inching closer. Who will be the starters in 2023?. It is about that time of the year again! The 2023 Louisville baseball season is quickly approaching. Following a strong 2022 campaign that saw the Cardinals go 42-21-1 (18-11-1), Dan McDonnell and co. have high expectations for the 2023 squad.
LOUISVILLE, KY
depauliaonline.com

Second half surge not enough as DePaul drops 81-67 to Louisville

Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena served as DePaulbiggest challenge yet. Televised on Fox Sports, the Blue Demons looked to pick up an important win over head coach Jeff Walz’s Louisville Cardinals. Trying to claw back late, DePaul fell 81-67. Coming off a Final Four appearance last season, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KENTUCKY STATE
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
