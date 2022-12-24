LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ron English, a former defensive coordinator at the University of Louisville, has been named to the defensive coaching staff for UofL head coach Jeff Brohm. "We are very pleased to have Ron join our coaching staff at the University of Louisville,” Brohm said. “He brought a toughness to our defense and has familiarity with the University of Louisville. Ron has a broad range of experience as a head coach and a defensive coordinator at the highest levels. I am excited to bring his knowledge to our defensive staff."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO