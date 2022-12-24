Read full article on original website
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
Related
Could the 4-2-5 Defense Be Coming to Louisville?
With a new head coach in Jeff Brohm, a new defensive scheme could be coming to the Cardinals.
Ron English Officially Returns to Louisville’s Defensive Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ron English, a former defensive coordinator at the University of Louisville, has been named to the defensive coaching staff for UofL head coach Jeff Brohm. "We are very pleased to have Ron join our coaching staff at the University of Louisville,” Brohm said. “He brought a toughness to our defense and has familiarity with the University of Louisville. Ron has a broad range of experience as a head coach and a defensive coordinator at the highest levels. I am excited to bring his knowledge to our defensive staff."
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm adds two more to staff; tight end Ford opts for draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Jeff Brohm's first Louisville football staff continued to take shape Tuesday with the announcement that Garrick McGee, who coached at U of L for two seasons during Bobby Petrino's second stint, will leave Purdue to coach the Cardinals' wide receivers. Brohm had confirmed earlier this month...
stateoflouisville.com
Predicting the starters for Louisville baseball in 2023
The Louisville baseball season is inching closer. Who will be the starters in 2023?. It is about that time of the year again! The 2023 Louisville baseball season is quickly approaching. Following a strong 2022 campaign that saw the Cardinals go 42-21-1 (18-11-1), Dan McDonnell and co. have high expectations for the 2023 squad.
depauliaonline.com
Second half surge not enough as DePaul drops 81-67 to Louisville
Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena served as DePaulbiggest challenge yet. Televised on Fox Sports, the Blue Demons looked to pick up an important win over head coach Jeff Walz’s Louisville Cardinals. Trying to claw back late, DePaul fell 81-67. Coming off a Final Four appearance last season, the Cardinals...
Brady Allen enters transfer portal
(WEHT) - Brady Allen, the former star quarterback for Gibson Southern High School and the winner of Indiana's Mr. Football Award in 2021, announced on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Kentucky featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
wdrb.com
Frazier History Museum faced challenge when moving Corvette for 'Cool Kentucky' exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum traded out its C7 Corvette for a C6 last week, but there was one small problem: it wouldn't fit on the freight elevator needed to transport it to the museum's Great Hall. Crews from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green worked with...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
WLWT 5
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
247Sports
