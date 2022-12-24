Saints: 3 Keys to Defeat the Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints have three keys to defeat the Cleveland Browns in the franchise's coldest-game.
On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints face the road challenge of Winter Storm Elliott's bomb cyclone's 9°-14° degree weather, precipitation, Deshaun Watson, and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt running game, but still can win.
Both teams will brave the elements and execute their gameplans in the inclement weather conditions. New Orleans has to find a few advantages against a Cleveland team still finding its identity with Deshaun Watson as the new signal caller.
Oddly enough, New Orleans is still in the hunt for a postseason berth with a win, but a loss will force them to hope Santa Claus will deliver a 1st-round pick in the Sean Payton sweepstakes under the team's Christmas tree.
How would the Saints expect to walk out of FirstEnergy Stadiums with a victory in one of the coldest games in both franchises' history?
Here are keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Cleveland Browns:
- Saints Defense - a. Must be disciplined and NEVER over-pursue Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt, who are dangerous in cutbacks and challenging to bring down with just one tackler. b. New Orleans has to win the turnover battle. Cleveland has a 2-8 record if they fall short in turnovers. However, the Saints are the league's worst in turnover differential. Today may be an excellent time for Dennis Allen's defense to create extra possessions for Pete Carmichael's offense. c. The Saints' secondary must refrain from surrendering big plays. Recently, offensive coordinators have targeted cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor. Watson is starting to develop a rhythm with his receivers. Mathieu and May must prevent Watson from gaining confidence in the intermediate and downfield passing phases. Making the Browns one-dimensional is a start.
- Run Game: Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, and Taysom Hill can be effective against Cleveland's 24th-ranked run defense. The offensive line is without a starter after New Orleans placed guard Cesar Ruiz on IR for a foot injury. Hill has been familiar with cold-weather outings since growing up in Idaho and playing for BYU in Utah. Expect a physical matchup that could favor New Orleans.
- Keep Andy Dalton Upright - Dalton, 35, is a cold-game veteran from his day of playing with the Cincinnati Bengals and battling against AFC North foes. The offensive line will be crucial for Dalton's success against Myles Garrett and the Browns' attacking defensive line. James Hurst and Ryan Ramczyk will have their hands full in the passing game. The Saints' rushing attack must be successful for the passing game to work. Juwan Johnson and Rashid Shaheed will become Dalton's "go-to" guys, with leading receiver Chris Olave sidelined with a hamstring injury and Jarvis Landry out for the remainder of the season. Expect Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway to complement those guys.
