ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FORECAST: Temperatures to remain below freezing throughout holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfPhK_0jtYK4iY00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We had our coldest morning in Charlotte since January 2018 when we dropped down into the single digits Saturday.
  • We won’t get above freezing this afternoon even with sunshine. Highs only warm up to near 30.
  • We’ll remain below freezing through the night and into the first half of Christmas day.
  • Sunday morning we’ll likely be in the low teens which will be the second coldest Christmas morning on record.
  • Eventually warming back to the upper 30s in the afternoon.
  • A nice warm-up is on the way for us next week, 40s move in by Monday and then 50s and 60s will be here as we head toward the end of next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5mte_0jtYK4iY00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Traffic diverted around water main break in South End

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area

Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Community remembers Rock Hill firefighter who died before Christmas

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent. Madalina has been missing since late November and wasn’t reported missing by her parents until Dec. 15. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport warned travelers before Christmas that Tuesday looked to be...
ROCK HILL, SC
bessemercity.com

Water Main Break N 13th St: 12/26/2022

City crews are working to repair a water main break. This break impacts residents living along the 600 block of North 13th street. Residents in this area may experience low water pressure or an interruption of service as crews work to repair this line. Please avoid this area as repairs are made. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy