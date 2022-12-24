FORECAST: Temperatures to remain below freezing throughout holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We had our coldest morning in Charlotte since January 2018 when we dropped down into the single digits Saturday.

We won’t get above freezing this afternoon even with sunshine. Highs only warm up to near 30.

We’ll remain below freezing through the night and into the first half of Christmas day.

Sunday morning we’ll likely be in the low teens which will be the second coldest Christmas morning on record.

Eventually warming back to the upper 30s in the afternoon.

A nice warm-up is on the way for us next week, 40s move in by Monday and then 50s and 60s will be here as we head toward the end of next week.

