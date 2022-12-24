FORECAST: Temperatures to remain below freezing throughout holiday weekend
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We had our coldest morning in Charlotte since January 2018 when we dropped down into the single digits Saturday.
- We won’t get above freezing this afternoon even with sunshine. Highs only warm up to near 30.
- We’ll remain below freezing through the night and into the first half of Christmas day.
- Sunday morning we’ll likely be in the low teens which will be the second coldest Christmas morning on record.
- Eventually warming back to the upper 30s in the afternoon.
- A nice warm-up is on the way for us next week, 40s move in by Monday and then 50s and 60s will be here as we head toward the end of next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
(WATCH BELOW: Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades)
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0