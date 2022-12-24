ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc17news.com

Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana

(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy