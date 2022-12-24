Read full article on original website
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Another fatal Mid – Missouri accident with a train
A teenage girl from St. James dies in a crash with a freight train. Troopers say 18 – year old Cadey Rogers didn’t yield to the Burlington Northern train at a crossing in Phelps County.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it's full of history. However, you're not allowed to go inside.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
Why MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A plan to move Kansas City’s Arabia Steamboat Museum across the state of Missouri falls apart, leaving the collection’s future uncertain. Arabia Steamboat Museum founder David Hawley said the move to St. Charles will not happen as announced earlier this year. The sticking...
Double shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Louis County
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Unit are looking into the murder of a man that happened on the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive.
