Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
Related
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
Turnto10.com
Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence
(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor seeks out 10-year-old girl for unexpected donation to Christmas display
(WJAR) — The mayor of Warwick recently made it his mission to find a ten year-old who went out of her way to do something nice for those struggling. Even before becoming mayor, Frank Picozzi has always had a love for Christmas. That love shines through when it comes...
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
Turnto10.com
First on 10: Smiley talks about changes in Providence police, fire departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — 2023 will be the start of many new things in Providence, including a change in leadership at the police department. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré is retiring, and Col. Hugh Clements is leaving for a new opportunity. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said Wednesday, in his...
Turnto10.com
Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools
(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
ABC6.com
New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home
(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
Providence woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Police are investigating after a Providence woman was killed in a crash on Christmas Day.
Turnto10.com
Community Christmas dinner offers a meal and camaraderie in East Providence
(WJAR) — A holiday celebration in East Providence helped bring some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate on Sunday. The Christmas Day meal has been put on by a small group of people for seven years. They wanted to make sure people had a place to stay warm and...
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown technology camp helps students get creative with computers
WICKFORD, R.I. (WJAR) — It’s the first day of school vacation week. Are your kids bored yet?. A group of kids at a free technology camp in North Kingstown definitely isn't. They're getting creative with computers on Christmas break. Part of St. Paul’s Church parish center in downtown...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
Turnto10.com
Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash
(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Turnto10.com
Lost luggage amid flight cancellations adds to travel troubles
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Lost luggage is adding to the travel troubles for thousands this week. With cancelled flights this week came lost bags, including at T.F. Green International Airport. Travelers trickled into the airport Wednesday night to pick up their luggage sitting at T.F. Green after flight cancellations...
Comments / 0