Richmond, RI

Turnto10.com

Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence

(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools

(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to Providence rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home

(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash

(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
ACUSHNET, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Lost luggage amid flight cancellations adds to travel troubles

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Lost luggage is adding to the travel troubles for thousands this week. With cancelled flights this week came lost bags, including at T.F. Green International Airport. Travelers trickled into the airport Wednesday night to pick up their luggage sitting at T.F. Green after flight cancellations...
WARWICK, RI

