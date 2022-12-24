ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

onfocus.news

Medford Gets Win in Day 1 Sheboygan North Tournament

The Medford Raiders got an 81-50 win over Brookfield Academy on Wednesday Night on Day 1 of the Sheboygan North Raider Shootout. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner who scored 24 including 2 3’s. Charlie Kleist added 20 including going 6-8 from the free throw line in the first half. Tanner Hraby added 19 including 4 3’s.
MEDFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Gymnnastics Defeats Lakeland

Mosinee defeated Lakeland in GNC Gymnastics, 112.75 to 101.925. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Aspirus Holding Hiring Events in Wisconsin Rapids & Stevens Point

WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January. The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey Street in Wisconsin Rapids...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Dec. 27

Matt Witter and Melinda Rodehaver announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Noelle, born Dec. 22, 2022. Lyla weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Joshua Gumz and Rosie Niemi announce the birth of their daughter Samantha Jane, born at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022. Samantha weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Nathan...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 23, 2022

Sandra (Sandy) Nelson 80 passed away on December 12, 2022 in Wausau with her husband and daughters by her side. Sandy was born in Wausau to the late Burton and Luella Weik. On August 11, 1962 she married Darrell Nelson in Wausau. He survives. She graduated from Wausau High and attended UW-Marathon Center. Throughout her working career she enjoyed doing accounting at Graphic Packaging for over 25 years taking a slight break when she stayed at home and raised her children until they started attending school.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance. Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Recreation Update: Power’s Bluff, Snowmobile Trails

ARPIN, WI (OnFocus) – Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area has multiple options for outdoor activities this season. From Tuesday, December 27 through Sunday, January 1, Powers Bluff will be open during normal hours, 10:00am – 4pm. Trail update: Nepco Ski Trail is packed and tracks are set. They...
ARPIN, WI
WausauPilot

Fire reported at former Weston auto repair shop

A portion of Schofield Avenue was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a blaze at the site of a former auto body shop in Weston. A passerby called 911 to report the fire at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6402 Schofield Ave., a building that formerly housed Dinomotive Service & Sales. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Tine and Cellar gives out free meal this Christmas

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were looking for a place to eat this Christmas, Tine and Cellar was the place to be. They just celebrated their five-year anniversary of giving out free meals on Christmas. Everyone was welcome and a group of volunteers held the event. Both new and...
WAUSAU, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: At night keep your car keys near your bed. If you hear a prowler, set off your car alarm. Officers received a call about a bike left. Call stated that someone put a bike in her yard near Lincoln St., the bike was put in impound.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fatal Crash Reported in Lincoln County

TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — One person has died as the result of a crash in the Town of Bradley on Monday. Officers say a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of County Roads U and A and went into the ditch. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released

Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
TOMAHAWK, WI
wxpr.org

Man found dead in Portage County

The death of a young man in the Portage County Town of Hull is being investigated as suspicious. The 19-year-old was found in a snowbank at 9:20 Monday morning along a walkway leading up to a house, and officers aren't saying much more than that at this time. Among the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested

VILLAGE OF GILMAN, WI (OnFocus) – On December 24th, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Cenex gas station located at 485 East Main Street in the Village of Gilman, Taylor County. It was reported that...
GILMAN, WI

