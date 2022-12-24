Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Medford Gets Win in Day 1 Sheboygan North Tournament
The Medford Raiders got an 81-50 win over Brookfield Academy on Wednesday Night on Day 1 of the Sheboygan North Raider Shootout. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner who scored 24 including 2 3’s. Charlie Kleist added 20 including going 6-8 from the free throw line in the first half. Tanner Hraby added 19 including 4 3’s.
onfocus.news
Mosinee Gymnnastics Defeats Lakeland
Mosinee defeated Lakeland in GNC Gymnastics, 112.75 to 101.925. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
onfocus.news
Aspirus Holding Hiring Events in Wisconsin Rapids & Stevens Point
WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January. The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey Street in Wisconsin Rapids...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
Wausau area births, Dec. 27
Matt Witter and Melinda Rodehaver announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Noelle, born Dec. 22, 2022. Lyla weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Joshua Gumz and Rosie Niemi announce the birth of their daughter Samantha Jane, born at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022. Samantha weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Nathan...
wpr.org
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin's largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is already...
Wausau area obituaries December 23, 2022
Sandra (Sandy) Nelson 80 passed away on December 12, 2022 in Wausau with her husband and daughters by her side. Sandy was born in Wausau to the late Burton and Luella Weik. On August 11, 1962 she married Darrell Nelson in Wausau. He survives. She graduated from Wausau High and attended UW-Marathon Center. Throughout her working career she enjoyed doing accounting at Graphic Packaging for over 25 years taking a slight break when she stayed at home and raised her children until they started attending school.
WSAW
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
WEAU-TV 13
MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
WSAW
City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance. Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.
onfocus.news
Winter Recreation Update: Power’s Bluff, Snowmobile Trails
ARPIN, WI (OnFocus) – Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area has multiple options for outdoor activities this season. From Tuesday, December 27 through Sunday, January 1, Powers Bluff will be open during normal hours, 10:00am – 4pm. Trail update: Nepco Ski Trail is packed and tracks are set. They...
wxpr.org
Grooming trails after big snow, Lincoln County crash kills driver, bike libraries in Wisconsin
Trail groomers working hard to keep trails in shape along the U.P. Wisconsin border, driver killed in Lincoln County crash, more school campuses and libraries are adding bikes to their inventory to loan out.
Fire reported at former Weston auto repair shop
A portion of Schofield Avenue was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a blaze at the site of a former auto body shop in Weston. A passerby called 911 to report the fire at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6402 Schofield Ave., a building that formerly housed Dinomotive Service & Sales. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.
WSAW
Tine and Cellar gives out free meal this Christmas
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were looking for a place to eat this Christmas, Tine and Cellar was the place to be. They just celebrated their five-year anniversary of giving out free meals on Christmas. Everyone was welcome and a group of volunteers held the event. Both new and...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: At night keep your car keys near your bed. If you hear a prowler, set off your car alarm. Officers received a call about a bike left. Call stated that someone put a bike in her yard near Lincoln St., the bike was put in impound.
WSAW
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
95.5 FM WIFC
Fatal Crash Reported in Lincoln County
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — One person has died as the result of a crash in the Town of Bradley on Monday. Officers say a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of County Roads U and A and went into the ditch. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest.
Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released
Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
wxpr.org
Man found dead in Portage County
The death of a young man in the Portage County Town of Hull is being investigated as suspicious. The 19-year-old was found in a snowbank at 9:20 Monday morning along a walkway leading up to a house, and officers aren't saying much more than that at this time. Among the...
onfocus.news
Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested
VILLAGE OF GILMAN, WI (OnFocus) – On December 24th, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Cenex gas station located at 485 East Main Street in the Village of Gilman, Taylor County. It was reported that...
