Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
KOMU

KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant

A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
VICTORIA, MN
KMOV

Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
MISSOURI STATE
Community Policy