Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said.
KCTV 5
Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are trying to identify a man and a woman they believe were involved in thefts of “high-end clothing from a retail store” in the 11200 block of 95th Street. Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24. The Overland...
Independence police shoot, wound armed suspect in motel parking lot
An Independence police shooting happened while officers were patrolling the Executive Inn & Suites in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway
KMBC.com
Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
Kansas City family loses home on Christmas morning after fire
A Kansas City family of six is now without their home. This comes after a devastating fire on Christmas morning.
Kansas City man charged in deadly shooting of woman in Clay County
A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Shavon Key last week.
KOMU
KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
kchi.com
Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant
A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said 15-year-old Ronnetta Hattley has been located and is safe.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Suspect shot, injured by Independence police officer at Independence motel
A suspect was shot by an officer with the Independence Police Department and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer involved was not injured.
KCTV 5
Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A local group stepped up to help two kids in need this holiday season. The children, ages 8 and 1, lost their mother to a fatal car crash the day before Thanksgiving. Verma Brown, the founder of the area group “KC Divas,” was a witness to the crash.
KC police locate 15-year-old missing since Dec 18
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old missing since Dec. 18. If seen call KCPD.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
One Overland Park family planned their vacation almost a year ago, only for it to be ruined on Christmas Day with a canceled Southwest flight.
Child shot, critically hurt in KC on Christmas Eve
Kansas City police say a child under 5 years old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Saturday night.
KMOV
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
