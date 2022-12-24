ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking Saint Nick’s Sleigh on Christmas Eve

By Mariana Ortiz
 4 days ago
(WZVN) — Wondering where Santa could be? As we get closer to his arrival, here we have a list of webs for you to track Santa.

Google has a Santa tracker available with games, music and videos.

Some of the games available are a code lab, an elf Maker, Santa Selfie and more!

NORAD, the U.S. military agency responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America is tracking Santa.

Mr. Claus sets off with his reindeer from his hometown on the Arctic Circle and makes his first stop in Finland. As of 10 A.M., this morning Santa has delivered over 980 thousand gifts!

The Colorado-based agency allows people to follow Santa’s journey on noradsanta.org website, social media channels, and mobile app.

Like many origin stories, NORAD’s mission to track Santa began by accident. In 1955 a young child, trying to reach Santa, dialed the misprinted phone number from a department store ad in the local newspaper. Instead of calling Santa, the child called the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the commander on duty that night who answered the child’s phone call, was quick to realize a mistake had been made and assured the child he was Santa. After more incoming calls, Shoup assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls and a tradition was born, that continued when NORAD was formed in 1958.

