Santas galore: Annual Thronateeska exhibit featuring hundreds of Old St. Nicks runs through Jan. 31

ALBANY — Santa’s visits to Albany aren’t a once-a-year deal; he’s present year ‘round at the Thronateeska Heritage Center. And the city is home away from home for beloved Santa’s helper Don Fisher, who has played the role for more than four decades.

For most of the year, the giant collection of thousands of Santa- and Christmas-themed items are kept in storage. But for the month of December, many of them are brought out for display.