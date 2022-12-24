ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve

By Dustin Lattimer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)


Correction: This does not impact the St. Louis area. Residents in Western Missouri and the Kansas City Area to conserve natural gas.

MISSOURI ( KSNF/KODE ) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy.

Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region.

As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve energy where possible.

Spire is also asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage at facilities to minimum levels necessary to protect buildings and inventory.

The company is also asking customers to turn thermostats down to 68 to 65 degrees, turn off their thermostats if they’re traveling, and limit use of natural gas fireplaces and hot water heating.

Comments / 4

Big Bakku
3d ago

yes conserve so they're old rickety barely surviving infrastructure of a system doesn't burn itself out. imagine if they actually put money into rebuilding it instead of pocketing it

Reply(1)
5
Bugsy
3d ago

Do not turn off your thermostat you will have all kinds of problems ridiculous advice don’t listen to this article!

Reply
3
