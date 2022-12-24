Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
thevalleyledger.com
COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022
Between January 1st and December 22, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 217 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (193 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “The pandemic is not over yet and cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in our area,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Weyerbacher Brewing, under new ownership, to share space with The Colony Meadery in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The new year is bringing big changes to a pair of Lehigh Valley craft beverage producers. Weyerbacher Brewing Company, a staple of Easton's South Side for more than 25 years, in October resolved its second bankruptcy case in three years and scored a new owner, Savant Beverages LLC.
WFMZ-TV Online
Extreme cold blamed for at least one Berks death
READING, Pa. - The recent stretch of extreme cold is being blamed for one death in Berks County, and possibly another. According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power. The coroner...
Water main break, sinkhole close part of Route 191 near Route 22
A combination water main break and sinkhole has closed part of Route 191 Wednesday in Northampton County, and it’s expected to remain closed overnight. Route 191/Nazareth Pike was closed between Newburg Road and Brodhead Road in Lower Nazareth Township. It’s a busy stretch of road north of Route 22, and sees average daily traffic of 13,607 vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading apartment residents shelter at Southwest Middle School due to power outages
READING, Pa.- The lights are back on for many in Berks County, but tonight Met-Ed crews are still trying to restore power to some homes and businesses. The power problems forced some in Reading to spend the night in a shelter. Armand Maheu was one of close to 70 residents...
WFMZ-TV Online
Part of intersection taped off after crash in Reading
READING, Pa. - Police taped off part of an intersection after an accident in Reading Wednesday evening. Crews were dispatched to Bern and North Fifth streets.
Flames tear through building in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday night. Officials at the Schuylkill County Communications center say calls came in around 8 p.m. Crews battled the flames at a home on Market Street in Ashland. Firefighters say the place was empty and was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts.
EASTON, Pa. - In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks. "We are reducing our budget by $508,000, which puts the 2023 budget out of balance $508,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired outside club in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
Crash on Route 22 West near Route 512 slows early morning commute for about an hour (UPDATE)
A crash slowed the morning commute on Route 22 West just past the Route 512 interchange in Hanover Township, Northampton County, authorities say. Traffic was getting by in the left lane after the wreck, which was reported at 5:48 a.m., a Northampton County emergency shift supervisor and a Pennsylvania Department camera indicate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks woman misses holiday visit due to canceled flight
Pressure is growing to help Southwest Airlines passengers get compensation for expenses after thousands of flights were cancelled. On Wednesday, nearly 90% of them were Southwest flights. Mary Cajigas of Cumru Township was one of the passengers stuck at home after a canceled flight. She said she saw lines for...
After near 3 years, Southmont Plaza gains new tenant for empty space
A new tenant is set to join Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township later this winter. Signs in recent weeks have gone up for Jacuzzi Hot Tubs Of Southeastern PA in one of three consecutive empty storefronts next to Frank’s Pizza. Aside from an occasional pop-up store, these sites at the shopping center, 4423 Birkland Place, have sat empty for nearly three years.
pahomepage.com
Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe
Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy …. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plumbers busy during freezing holiday weekend, as burst pipes lead to more emergency calls
BATH, Pa. - Plumbers say it's been a very busy holiday weekend, as they tend to emergencies caused by the winter weather storm. They say they've been answering many calls of burst pipes from the cold weather. For Dan VanKuren, it all started Friday afternoon. He says many in his...
Coroner seeking family of Allentown woman who died Monday
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is trying to find the family of a 75-year-old Allentown woman who died Monday at home. Anne Marie Nemchik was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. from natural causes, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in an email. If anyone has information about the woman’s family,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading high-rise without power; tenants bused to warming shelter
READING, Pa. – The American Red Cross said 56 people — all from the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading were brought to a shelter at Southwest Middle School Monday. Authorities said people at the apartments on Franklin Street have been without power for a day. People have been...
