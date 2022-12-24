Between January 1st and December 22, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 217 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (193 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “The pandemic is not over yet and cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in our area,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”

