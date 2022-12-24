ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022

Between January 1st and December 22, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 217 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (193 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “The pandemic is not over yet and cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in our area,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Extreme cold blamed for at least one Berks death

READING, Pa. - The recent stretch of extreme cold is being blamed for one death in Berks County, and possibly another. According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power. The coroner...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts.

EASTON, Pa. - In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks. "We are reducing our budget by $508,000, which puts the 2023 budget out of balance $508,000...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired outside club in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy

Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman misses holiday visit due to canceled flight

Pressure is growing to help Southwest Airlines passengers get compensation for expenses after thousands of flights were cancelled. On Wednesday, nearly 90% of them were Southwest flights. Mary Cajigas of Cumru Township was one of the passengers stuck at home after a canceled flight. She said she saw lines for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy …. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading high-rise without power; tenants bused to warming shelter

READING, Pa. – The American Red Cross said 56 people — all from the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading were brought to a shelter at Southwest Middle School Monday. Authorities said people at the apartments on Franklin Street have been without power for a day. People have been...
READING, PA

