California State

DA, state prosecutors oppose bill to decriminalize hallucinogenic drugs

By News Staff
 4 days ago
California state capitol building

‘Science does not fully understand these drugs’ prosecutors say

– Prosecutors in California announced this week that they strongly object to SB 58 (Senator Wiener), which seeks the wholesale decriminalization of many different hallucinogenic drugs.

“This proposal recklessly puts policy before science for numerous psychedelic drugs that have proven to be highly unpredictable and have even been connected to violent crimes,” said Greg Totten, CEO of the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA).

“If the proponents want more research, that’s one thing,” Totten said. “And if they are advocating for therapeutic use under medical supervision, that is also worth considering. But science does not fully understand these drugs and that’s why this bill is so reckless, because it advocates for skipping that scientific scrutiny altogether.”

“As for dealing with drug cases involving users of hallucinogens, as prosecutors our focus has long been to seek treatment, not jail,” Totten said. “We know that we can help people get on the right track by compelling them into treatment for drug addiction, and that is only possible if there are laws that govern these controlled substances.”

The California District Attorneys Association is a statewide training and advocacy organization representing elected district attorneys, city attorneys with criminal divisions, and more than 3,500 prosecutors.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced that he stands with the California District Attorneys Association in their strong objection to the bill.

Junior and senior high school students are among those who most commonly abuse hallucinogens. These drugs are made from plants, fungi, or are synthetically produced to alter a person’s perception and mood and are typically taken orally or can be smoked. According to Dow, common street names include: Acid, Blotter, Cubes, Fry, Mushrooms, Special K, STP, and Ecstasy.

“Drug use is not a victimless crime, as tragically demonstrated by the completely avoidable recent death of a 3-year-old boy in San Luis Obispo County,” said Dow. “As San Luis Obispo County’s top safety officer, I strongly urge every person in our community to let your concerns about this reckless proposal be known loudly and clearly to our elected representatives in Sacramento. We must do everything possible to protect our youth from an early and avoidable death; decriminalizing dangerous drugs is an intentional act that puts every one of our youths and many adults in danger.”

Paso Robles, CA
