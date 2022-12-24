For Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, the passage of the RESPECT Act has been seven years in the making. Officially titled Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes Act, the law eliminates 11 outdated federal laws that directly discriminated against Native Americans. Laws that stripped Native children from their families to be placed in Indian boarding schools such as the Carlisle Industrial School and laws that eliminated treaties during times of war between tribes and the U.S....

