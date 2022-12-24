ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
11 convicted over deadly extremist attack in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Eleven people were sentenced to life in prison in Ivory Coast on Wednesday after being convicted of carrying out an Islamic extremist attack that killed 19 people and injured dozens more on a tourist beach nearly seven years ago. The killings in the Grand-Bassam...
Biden signs Sen. Mike Rounds' RESPECT ACT to repeal discriminatory laws targeting Native Americans

For Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, the passage of the RESPECT Act has been seven years in the making. Officially titled Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes Act, the law eliminates 11 outdated federal laws that directly discriminated against Native Americans. Laws that stripped Native children from their families to be placed in Indian boarding schools such as the Carlisle Industrial School and laws that eliminated treaties during times of war between tribes and the U.S....
In Venezuela, Maduro-like Christmas toy stirs controversy

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Every year, Venezuela’s socialist government hands out thousands of Christmas presents to the nation’s poorest children, including bicycles, Barbie dolls and plastic trucks imported from China. This holiday season, officials added a new item to their list: an action figure with red tights,...

