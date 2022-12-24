Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymotherlode.com
Rescue Crews Searched For Possible Occupants Of Submerged Pickup
Mountain Ranch, CA — Using a ladder and resting it against the hood of a submerged pickup to walk across a flooded ditch, as seen in the image box picture, fire crews worked to get inside the truck after reports of a crash in Calaveras County around 10 a.m. yesterday.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vehicle Versus Trees On HWY 108
Update at 12:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage from a solo crash has been removed from Highway 108, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, in Tuolumne County, and traffic is moving freely once again. One person had to be freed from the vehicle that smashed into several trees, but luckily they escaped with just minor injuries, according to the CHP. They added that officers directed traffic for nearly two hours. Further details on the collision are below.
mymotherlode.com
Cause Of House Fire In Calaveras County Determined
Jenny Lind, CA — Firefighters were busy extinguishing a fire that damaged a home in Jenny Lind. It was reported shortly after 1pm on Christmas Day in the 11000 block of Gregory Road. The fire was located in the attic and thankfully everyone was able to safely exit. Firefighters determined that it started in the flu of a potbelly stove, and then spread to the other areas. Officials responded from Calaveras Consolidated Fire, San Andreas Fire, Linden Peters Fire, CAL Fire and Farmington Fire.
mymotherlode.com
Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis
Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road. There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Anyone who comes...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Collision Fatality Reported on Tully Road in Modesto
Authorities reported a fatality following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Tully Road in Modesto. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality on Tully Road in Modesto. Modesto PD reported...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville house fire fatal
A Placerville resident died in a house fire the afternoon of Dec. 18, according to Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Leah Yaws. The fire broke out in a home on the 5000 block of Woodsman Circle, claiming the life of one woman whose identity has not been made publicly available. The house fire was reported at 12:33 p.m. and firefighters from Cal Fire and El Dorado County and Rescue fire protection districts joined Diamond Springs-El Dorado crews in the response, taking close to an hour to combat the flames.
mymotherlode.com
Ambulance Responds To Highway 49 Crash
Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle has hit a horse on Highway 49 near the Fraguero Road intersection. An ambulance is responding to assist the injured driver of the vehicle. Animal Control has also been requested to the scene. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity. The crash was reported at 6:55am. Traffic is still getting through the area.
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
mymotherlode.com
One Driver Arrested After Recent Two Vehicle Crash
San Andreas, CA– On December 23rd, Emilly Anderson a 40-year-old woman from Wilseyville was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Winton Road at an unknown speed. Sandra Rowe, a 53-year-old woman from Pioneer was driving westbound on Winton Road at 10-15 mph in a 2008 Cadillac. As Emilly Anderson was negotiating a right-hand curve in the road, she allowed her vehicle to travel into the westbound lane directly into the path of Sandra Rowe. The left front of the Jeep Cherokee collided with the left front of the Cadillac. After the collision, both vehicles overturned and landed on their side.
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
Driver killed in fiery crash near Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash near Modesto, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire crews were called to Highway 99 near Keyes Road after a Toyota Rav4 crashed into a tree and caught fire.
centralvalleytv.net
Three People Detained in Auto Theft Investigation
MODESTO – Police detained three people who were in a reported stolen vehicle Monday night. At about 10:00pm a vehicle that was reported stolen was located near downtown Modesto. An officer was able to locate the vehicle as it was driving north on 9th Street. As the vehicle approached...
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning argument leaves man shot, injured
STOCKTON, Calif. - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a dispute, police said. Police said a man was allegedly shot at Fremont Street and North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District following a dispute. The shooter fled the scene after shooting the man, according to...
sierranewsonline.com
Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022
HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
villagelife.com
Sheriff leaving on a high note
Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Mariposa Flood Watch, High Mountain Winter Storm Warning
The Flood Watch issued for the Mariposa County foothills, the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and Yosemite Valley will continue until 7 PM this evening. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to remain possible. The Atmospheric River has been bringing rainfall rates of one half an inch an hour,...
goldrushcam.com
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Bust Two Indoor Marijuana Grows Collecting Over 3,000 Plants
December 28, 2022 - The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports on December 14th, 2022, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two unrelated search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation in Calaveras County. The first site was located in the 3000 block of Ridge Road in Glencoe....
IDENTIFIED: 1 fled to Mexico, 2 arrested, in deadly Visalia bar shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two of the suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a security guard in a Visalia bar earlier this month have been identified – and a third has fled to Mexico, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they identified the shooter, 22-year-old Angel Cazares, and established that […]
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Five For Weapons Charges Including Three Rifles, Four Handguns, And Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammunition
December 28, 2022 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports on Friday morning, the Merced County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible kidnapping in the 1200 block of Tahoe Street in Merced. When Deputies arrived, they located a parked car on the property. Deputies noticed five subjects,...
Parents detained after five children found in “neglectful conditions,” several animals found malnourished
(KTXL) — The parents of a family were detained after five children were found in “neglectful living conditions” and several animals were found malnourished and neglected, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff. The agency said on Tuesday morning that detectives and officials from El Dorado County Animal Services served a search warrant in the […]
Comments / 0