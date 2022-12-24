After FirstEnergy Corp reported that as man as 4,000-plus of its customers were without power in Portage County due to severe weather on Friday, there were fewer than 40 customers countywide waiting to have their electricity restored as of about 2:35 p.m. Saturday, less than a third that were without power at around 9 a.m.

This included fewer than 25 customers in Charlestown Township and fewer than five each in other communities around the county.

Since Saturday morning, estimated restoration time is by 11 p.m., but this is subject to possible change. On Friday, FirstEnergy was not providing restoration times for the county.

https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html for updated information about power outages.

Ohio Edison said Saturday morning that crews had been working throughout the night to restore power to customers. Its process is to first restore power to critical public service facilities, then attend to outages that restore the largest number of customers and finally to localized issues and individual customers.

In the meantime, customers are asked to conserve energy as much as possible until 10 a.m. Sunday, such as by setting thermostats lower, if health permits; avoid using major appliances like stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers; and turning off non-essential lights and equipment, including holiday lights.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Electricity continue to drop in Portage County Saturday afternoon