Home heating safety tips for a safe Christmas

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department is reminding everyone of tips to help maintain a fire-safe home this Christmas.

With bitterly cold temperatures this weekend, the Southampton Fire Department wants you to remember these home heating safety tips to have a safe Christmas:

Space Heater

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heater.

Make sure that the heater has an automatic shut-off.

Turn the heaters off when going to bed or leaving the room.

Plug portable heaters into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.

Only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.

Fire Place

Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers from jumping out.

Do not burn paper.

Put the fire out before going to bed or leaving home.

Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, or at least 10 feet away from the house.

Wood Stove

Make sure the wood stove is three feet from anything that can burn.

Do not burn paper in the wood stove.

Put the fire out before going to sleep or leaving your home.

Have your chimney inspected and cleaned every year by a professional.

Furnace

Have your furnace inspected each year.

Keep anything that can burn away from your furnace.

Kerosene Heater

Only use kerosene heaters from a recognized testing laboratory.

Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off.

Refuel your cooled heater outside.

