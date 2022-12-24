As first signing period wraps, Shane Beamer drops a 5-star hint about February

South Carolina added 22 members for the 2023 class during the early signing period this week. Still, head coach Shane Beamer made it clear that the team is eyeing more.

“There’s also guys, I’m sure, that don’t sign today that are waiting to make decisions in February,” Beamer said Wednesday during a signing day news conference. “A lot of people know one in particular who I’m referring to, and then there’s some other ones out there as well.”

Beamer couldn’t say his name, per NCAA rules, but he was likely hinting at South Carolina’s interest in defensive end Nyckoles Harbor.

Harbor is a five-star recruit from Washington, D.C. who is set to make his college decision in February. He projects as a tight end or a defensive end at the college level.

Harbor would be the first five-star prospect that Beamer’s landed at South Carolina. If South Carolina were to land him, he’d be the program’s first five-star signee since Jordan Burch (2020) and Zacch Pickens (2019).

Harbor is reported to be choosing between USC, Maryland, Michigan, LSU and Miami. He also is able to play the tight end position and is noted for his ability to make plays in the passing game due to his athleticism.

Beamer might have alluded to that as well when speaking about the team’s tight end group.

“We may or may not be done in that room, also,” Beamer said.

Harbor visited South Carolina for the the Georgia game. He told 247Sports that he’s yet to have an in-home visit with head coaches and that they’re all saving their one visit for January.

The traditional National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

“I think he’s super close with the Gamecock commits,” 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said this week about Harbor on the network’s “College Football Recruiting Show.” Wiltfong indicated that Michigan, Maryland and South Carolina are believed to be his leaders. “He’s built a great relationship with their staff, took an official visit to Columbia this fall as well.”

With quarterback LaNorris Sellers on Friday becoming the Gamecocks’ 22nd signee , those already in the class continued to make sure Harbor knows how the Gamecocks feel about him.

“@Nyck1k the door is open just walk through bro,” defensive end signee Monteque Rhames posted to Twitter on Friday.

Said fellow defensive lineman Desmond Umeozulu on Twitter: “We aren’t done yet! We want @Nyck1k”

USC class by position

OFFENSE (12)

Quarterback (1): LaNorris Sellers

Running Back (1): Djay Braswell

Wide Receiver (3): CJ Adams, Kelton Henderson, Tyshwn Russell

Tight End (3): Connor Cox, Reid Mikeska, Kamron Sandlin

Offensive Line (4): Markee Anderson, Tosin Babalade, Trovon Baugh, Jatavius Shivers

DEFENSE (10)

Defensive Line (2): Elijah Davis, Xzavier McLeod

Edge (2): Monteque Rhames II, Desmond Umeolzulu

Linebacker (1): Grayson Howard

Defensive Back (5): Judge Collier, Jalon Kilgore, Zahbari Sandy, Vicari Swain, Cam Upshaw

USC class by state