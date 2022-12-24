Read full article on original website
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after Orange County hit-and-run crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for the driver of a white SUV after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the crash happened around 5:08 p.m. along Interstate 4 in...
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
18-year-old accused of providing gun used by minor to shoot at car on I-95 in Brevard, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, accused of providing a handgun to a juvenile who used it to shoot at a car on Interstate 95 that afternoon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 2:52 p.m. as both the victims’...
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
80-year-old woman hit, killed crossing Leesburg road on Christmas, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. – An 80-year-old woman died on Christmas after she was hit by two vehicles while crossing a road in Leesburg, according to police. Investigators said Gladys Lopez was crossing the road at the intersection of Dixie and Euclid avenues around 7:44 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by two cars.
Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.
Driver killed after leaving road and crashing into construction site, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened early Christmas morning. The crash happened on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road at around 12:40 a.m. Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on SR 429, when for an...
Osceola deputies search for boy, 16, missing out of Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alerted the public to its search for a 16-year-old boy missing out of Kissimmee. Laderrian Darnez Frazier was last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday at his home in the area of Wispy Cypress, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering and a pair of NBA logo pajama pants, according to the sheriff’s office.
Attorneys for man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer want records on who donated to his family
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer want records on who donated to his family. Investigators said Orthal Wallace shot and killed Officer Jason Raynor during a traffic stop last year. New court records show Wallace’s defense team wants GoFundMe...
Police: Ponte Vedra man arrested after woman jumps from balcony to escape
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra man was arrested in Palm Coast Monday after he allegedly beat a woman who had a no-contact order against him, police said. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported being punched and strangled by the man. She fought him off...
Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks
An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.
Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire
DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
Deputies: Barricaded man sparks lockdown at Orlando VA after crashing stolen semi into cars
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who barricaded himself inside a stolen semitruck caused a police standoff at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a man in a stolen big rig,...
Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified
DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
2 men accused of carjacking, kidnapping woman, Cocoa police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Christmas Eve after being accused of carjacking and kidnapping a woman in Brevard County, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to 615 N. Cocoa Blvd. on Saturday morning after reports came in about a vehicle theft.
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
Brevard County teens, 14 and 16, found dead in area known as 'The Compound'
PALM BAY, Fla. — Two teenagers were found dead on Sunday evening in Brevard County. The Palm Bay Police Department received a call on Dec. 25 about a body found in the wood line of an area known as "The Compound," which is in the southwest section of Palm Bay.
