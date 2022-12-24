ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Osceola deputies search for boy, 16, missing out of Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alerted the public to its search for a 16-year-old boy missing out of Kissimmee. Laderrian Darnez Frazier was last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday at his home in the area of Wispy Cypress, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering and a pair of NBA logo pajama pants, according to the sheriff’s office.
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks

An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified

DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

2 men accused of carjacking, kidnapping woman, Cocoa police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Christmas Eve after being accused of carjacking and kidnapping a woman in Brevard County, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to 615 N. Cocoa Blvd. on Saturday morning after reports came in about a vehicle theft.
COCOA, FL

