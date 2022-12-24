Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Local teams compete in First Lego League
Students from all teams wait for the event kickoff. Student representatives from all teams pose with Jeff Edwards, Science Institute coordinator for Surry County Schools, along with Dr. Todd Martin, superintendent for Yadkin County Schools, Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, and Dr. S. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools.
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Mount Airy News
City rolls out new website
Just in time for the new year, Mount Airy officials have unveiled a revamped city government website that in addition to serving local citizens is aimed at drawing more visitors and potential new residents to town. “We think this is a way we are going to be able to promote...
Mount Airy News
Interstate Sign Co. recognizes employees
Donna Edwards in accounts receivable was recognized as employee of the year at Interstate Sign Company. Those recognized for serving 17 or more years with Interstate Sign Company Inc. are, from left, Kim Arnold with 24 years, John Richardson with 18 years, Willie Gwyn with 19 years, Kenny Burkhart with 18 years, Joe Shew with 18 years, Gray Shelton with 30 years, David Slate with 17 years, and Scott Shelton with 21 years.
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing
(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
Mount Airy News
Major water plant work on tap
Interior concrete walls of sedimentation basins at the Spencer water plant have been in a state of disrepair for many years, which the project will address. When Mount Airy residents turn on a faucet, they might appreciate the clear, clean liquid that emerges without really considering the facilities and processes making this possible — which is where an important new project comes into play.
wvtf.org
Should Virginia localities be able to require a license to own pets?
The Virginia General Assembly is about to go to the dogs. Local governments across Virginia have the authority to require a license to own a dog or a cat. And, of course, there's a fine local governments can levy for failing to have all the necessary paperwork. Republican Delegate Tim...
Mount Airy News
Vernon retiring from Scenic Motors
Jimmy Vernon is seen in is office at Scenic Ford in Mount Airy, Dec. 22. Since 1975 he has been working at Scenic starting out on the line in the shop before taking over as Service Manager in 1983. Vernon is retiring from Scenic at the end of the year.
Grocery sales tax reduction math; what will the average family save?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The 1.5% grocery tax reduction that will go into effect January 1 will save the average Virginia family of four a little more than $200 a year. According to the financial webpage SoFi.com, average grocery costs per person in Virginia are $3,538 a year. That would mean a family of four […]
cbs17
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in North Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in North Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in North Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
thecharlotteweekly.com
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? No additional measures currently needed, Duke Energy says
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• Employees of the Staples store on Rockford Street were the victims of a recent theft there, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The loss of property and money from the Dec. 17 incident totalled nearly $500, including a Microsoft Surface smartphone, glacier white in color; an orange Bamberg phone case; a blue Oliver Co. wallet; a driver’s license; and a medical card.
4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
hendersonville.com
American Pickers to Film in North Carolina
The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
