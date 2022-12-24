Read full article on original website
itstoocrowdedinhere
4d ago
We live off six mile road in Maryville. Power has gone off three times so far. The reason is that they've been building houses and developments like crazy the past several years, but have not upgraded the electrical system. You better buy a generator if you plan on living out here.
Reply(2)
6
Santa Claws
4d ago
It doesn't seem that we are ready to continue with Joey's plans to electrify cars and heating systems. This is like living in CA or some other third world country.
Reply(2)
7
Related
'They failed us' || Rep. Burchett burned by blackouts, sends letter to TVA demanding answers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is calling on the Tennessee Valley Authority to answer for rolling blackouts that happened across Tennessee on the days leading up to Christmas. In a letter, which was addressed to TVA President and CEO Jeffery Lyash, Burchett asked TVA to answer...
TVA apologizes for holiday power outages, announces internal review
After targeted outages that hit Middle Tennessee during the holiday weekend, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it's going to undergo an internal review to better prepare for extreme weather.
radionwtn.com
TVA Takes “Full Responsibility” For Impact On Customers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ―The Tennessee Valley Authority said today it takes ‘full responsibility’ for the impact felt by customers last weekend as an arctic blast prompted the agendy to order rolling blackouts. TVA said it is conducting a ‘thorough review of what occurred and why’. The...
wkyufm.org
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
whvoradio.com
TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use
Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
crossvillenews1st.com
U.S. REP. TIM BURCHETT TO TVA – ROLLING BLACKOUTS ARE ‘UNACCEPTABLE’
East Tennesseans are still waiting for answers after the Tennessee Valley Authority had to implement rolling blackouts over the Christmas weekend. The blackouts came amid the worst freeze the state had seen in years and left several thousand without power. Rep. Tim Burchett sent a letter to Jeffery Lyash, TVA...
WBBJ
Plumbing supply manager talks pipe repair solutions
JACKSON, Tenn. — Plumbing supply stores could be a big help to some West Tennesseans right now. BR Supply posted on their Facebook page that they drove their trucks to their manufacturers so they could restock on popular items for those with frozen pipes. “Of course you could have...
wvlt.tv
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through the state and brought temperatures dangerously low. The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds...
Snow outperforms expectations in parts of East TN, creating traffic troubles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The snow came quickly, and unexpectedly, for Jeff Headrick — the Blount County Highway Superintendent. "We were looking forward to everybody staying home, still enjoying the holidays," Headrick said. He said he expected light flurries, without travel impacts. Then, the snow started to fall, quickly,...
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history. They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed...
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
After activating emergency curtailment plan, TVA stops rolling blackouts
Local electric companies are warning customers TVA could implement rolling blackouts due to stress on the power grid.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
