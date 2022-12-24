ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

itstoocrowdedinhere
4d ago

We live off six mile road in Maryville. Power has gone off three times so far. The reason is that they've been building houses and developments like crazy the past several years, but have not upgraded the electrical system. You better buy a generator if you plan on living out here.

Santa Claws
4d ago

It doesn't seem that we are ready to continue with Joey's plans to electrify cars and heating systems. This is like living in CA or some other third world country.

radionwtn.com

TVA Takes “Full Responsibility” For Impact On Customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ―The Tennessee Valley Authority said today it takes ‘full responsibility’ for the impact felt by customers last weekend as an arctic blast prompted the agendy to order rolling blackouts. TVA said it is conducting a ‘thorough review of what occurred and why’. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

U.S. REP. TIM BURCHETT TO TVA – ROLLING BLACKOUTS ARE ‘UNACCEPTABLE’

East Tennesseans are still waiting for answers after the Tennessee Valley Authority had to implement rolling blackouts over the Christmas weekend. The blackouts came amid the worst freeze the state had seen in years and left several thousand without power. Rep. Tim Burchett sent a letter to Jeffery Lyash, TVA...
WBBJ

Plumbing supply manager talks pipe repair solutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Plumbing supply stores could be a big help to some West Tennesseans right now. BR Supply posted on their Facebook page that they drove their trucks to their manufacturers so they could restock on popular items for those with frozen pipes. “Of course you could have...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history. They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
