Ohio State

OHIO STATE
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
DETROIT, MI
OHIO STATE
Three players ejected after bench-clearing fight during Pistons-Magic game

DETROIT -- An ugly scene took place at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game, which resulted in benches being cleared, and several players being ejected. Late into the second quarter, Orlando’s Moritz Wagner hip-checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes into Detroit’s bench, as both were...
DETROIT, MI
DETROIT, MI
Tempers flare as Pistons snap six-game losing streak, defeat Magic, 121-101

DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons missed their first seven shots on Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Magic, 121-101 Detroit’s starting unit couldn’t buy a basket, having arguably their worst performance of the season, shooting 13-for-42 on the evening. Fortunately for them, their reserves came to play, as the Pistons’ bench accounted for 76 points.
DETROIT, MI
Former Texas QB Hudson Card commits to Purdue

Purdue has a new quarterback. Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced his intentions to transfer to the Big Ten school on Monday. A former 4-star prospect ranked in the top 60 of the 2020 recruiting class, Card will have three years of eligibility remaining. The Austin native from Texas powerhouse...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MLive

College Football Bowl Games on December 29 - Oklahoma v. Florida State, Texas v. Washington and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

Some big-time matchups are on tap for the college football bowl schedule on Thursday, including an all-ranked matchup down in San Antonio. Watch NCAA Football on FuboTV (Free Trial) VALERO ALAMO BOWL. #20 Texas Longhorns vs. #12 Washington Huskies. Time: 9 p.m. ET. Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) Channel: ESPN.
ALABAMA STATE
TENNESSEE STATE
Pistons blow 14-point lead in final minutes, lose to Clippers in OT

DETROIT -- With a 14-point lead with three minutes left in regulation, the Detroit Pistons appeared to be on the verge of snapping a five-game losing streak. Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue even waved the proverbial white flagged as he pulled three of his starters. However, the Clippers’ bench...
DETROIT, MI

