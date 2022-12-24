DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons missed their first seven shots on Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Magic, 121-101 Detroit’s starting unit couldn’t buy a basket, having arguably their worst performance of the season, shooting 13-for-42 on the evening. Fortunately for them, their reserves came to play, as the Pistons’ bench accounted for 76 points.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO