Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Three players ejected after bench-clearing fight during Pistons-Magic game
DETROIT -- An ugly scene took place at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game, which resulted in benches being cleared, and several players being ejected. Late into the second quarter, Orlando’s Moritz Wagner hip-checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes into Detroit’s bench, as both were...
Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Talking big changes with Chiefs’ next two opponents
Talking Chiefs and the new coach and quarterback of their next two opponents on SportsBeat Live.
Tempers flare as Pistons snap six-game losing streak, defeat Magic, 121-101
DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons missed their first seven shots on Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Magic, 121-101 Detroit’s starting unit couldn’t buy a basket, having arguably their worst performance of the season, shooting 13-for-42 on the evening. Fortunately for them, their reserves came to play, as the Pistons’ bench accounted for 76 points.
Why Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy draws a smiley face on his hand before every game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It hasn’t happened in years, but J.J. McCarthy has lost some games as a starting quarterback. And one during his sophomore year of high school left a lasting imprint -- literally and figuratively. McCarthy has led Michigan to a 13-0 record this season, No. 2 national...
Former Texas QB Hudson Card commits to Purdue
Purdue has a new quarterback. Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced his intentions to transfer to the Big Ten school on Monday. A former 4-star prospect ranked in the top 60 of the 2020 recruiting class, Card will have three years of eligibility remaining. The Austin native from Texas powerhouse...
College Football Bowl Games on December 29 - Oklahoma v. Florida State, Texas v. Washington and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
Some big-time matchups are on tap for the college football bowl schedule on Thursday, including an all-ranked matchup down in San Antonio. Watch NCAA Football on FuboTV (Free Trial) VALERO ALAMO BOWL. #20 Texas Longhorns vs. #12 Washington Huskies. Time: 9 p.m. ET. Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) Channel: ESPN.
NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names
Several names have been mentioned as possibilities to fill Sam Washington's shoes at NC A&T. The post NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
Ask Kyle: Could Ben Johnson be a candidate to replace Nathaniel Hackett in Denver?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have climbed back into the playoff race, and remain alive despite a disappointing setback in Carolina. Ben Johnson is a big reason for that, and the first-year offensive coordinator is starting to draw some national attention for the good work he’s done in Detroit, and especially with Jared Goff.
‘A lineman in a QB’s body’: TCU’s Max Duggan presents problem for Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TCU’s Max Duggan is 100 pounds lighter than the typical offensive lineman and has been a quarterback his entire football career. But don’t let those minor details confuse you. “Our offensive line coach said that he’s an offensive lineman in a quarterback’s body. And that’s...
Pistons blow 14-point lead in final minutes, lose to Clippers in OT
DETROIT -- With a 14-point lead with three minutes left in regulation, the Detroit Pistons appeared to be on the verge of snapping a five-game losing streak. Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue even waved the proverbial white flagged as he pulled three of his starters. However, the Clippers’ bench...
Clippers’ Reggie Jackson says ‘Detroit raised me’ after win over Pistons
DETROIT -- Several moments before the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers tipped off on Monday night, Reggie Jackson was on the court, seemingly hyping himself up for action. When professional athletes face their former teams, it’s par for the course, especially in Jackson’s case. Jackson spent five...
