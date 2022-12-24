ALLEN PARK -- Quintez Cephus is done for the season. At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether he’s done in Detroit. Cephus has been on injured reserve because of a foot injury he suffered in the first month of the season. He was activated for practice three weeks ago, but the Detroit Lions still have not seen enough to activate him. With the deadline for his activation arriving this week, Detroit has elected to shut him down for the year.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO