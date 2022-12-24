ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
Tempers flare as Pistons snap six-game losing streak, defeat Magic

DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons missed their first seven shots on Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Magic, 121-101 Detroit’s starting unit couldn’t buy a basket, having arguably its worst performance of the season, shooting 13-for-42 on the evening. Fortunately for them, the reserves came to play, as the Pistons’ bench accounted for 76 points.
Detroit Lions shutting down Quintez Cephus for season, DeShon Elliott day-to-day

ALLEN PARK -- Quintez Cephus is done for the season. At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether he’s done in Detroit. Cephus has been on injured reserve because of a foot injury he suffered in the first month of the season. He was activated for practice three weeks ago, but the Detroit Lions still have not seen enough to activate him. With the deadline for his activation arriving this week, Detroit has elected to shut him down for the year.
Pistons’ Burks scores season-high 32 and other takeaways from win vs. Magic

DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.
Pistons blow 14-point lead in final minutes, lose to Clippers in OT

DETROIT -- With a 14-point lead with three minutes left in regulation, the Detroit Pistons appeared to be on the verge of snapping a five-game losing streak. Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue even waved the proverbial white flagged as he pulled three of his starters. However, the Clippers’ bench...
