BetMGM Michigan bonus code MLIVENBA turns $10 into $200 with a 3-pointer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The year 2022 may be coming to an end, but that means it’s the middle of the NBA season. There is no better...
Ohio sports betting promo: Get $200 in bonus bets at BetMGM Sportsbook
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This Ohio sports betting promo is truly coming at the perfect time as the sports world is at a great point in the...
NHL Picks: Red Wings vs. Sabres prediction, plus a $200 BetMGM bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings head up to Buffalo to take on the Sabres tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect NHL-specific welcome offer...
Caesars Sportsbook new user promo: Use code MLIVEFULL for up to $1,250
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With bowl season well underway and a massive week of NFL football, the Caesars Sportsbook new user promo is a perfect way to...
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
NHL prediction & best bet: Red Wings vs. Penguins on Wednesday, 12/28
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight will mark the first game for the Detroit Red Wings in exactly a week as they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh....
How to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons - NBA (12/28/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The losing ways continue through the holidays and toward the New Year for the Detroit Pistons. They will try once again to end the current skid they find themselves on when they host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Pistons put up another solid fight against the Los Angeles...
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
NFL Week 17 picks straight up, odds for all 16 games & spread picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 16 is officially in the books, and there were plenty of games that came down to the wire. Unfortunately, the Detroit...
Tempers flare as Pistons snap six-game losing streak, defeat Magic
DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons missed their first seven shots on Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Magic, 121-101 Detroit’s starting unit couldn’t buy a basket, having arguably its worst performance of the season, shooting 13-for-42 on the evening. Fortunately for them, the reserves came to play, as the Pistons’ bench accounted for 76 points.
Why Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy draws a smiley face on his hand before every game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It hasn’t happened in years, but J.J. McCarthy has lost some games as a starting quarterback. And one during his sophomore year of high school left a lasting imprint -- literally and figuratively. McCarthy has led Michigan to a 13-0 record this season, No. 2 national...
Detroit Lions shutting down Quintez Cephus for season, DeShon Elliott day-to-day
ALLEN PARK -- Quintez Cephus is done for the season. At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether he’s done in Detroit. Cephus has been on injured reserve because of a foot injury he suffered in the first month of the season. He was activated for practice three weeks ago, but the Detroit Lions still have not seen enough to activate him. With the deadline for his activation arriving this week, Detroit has elected to shut him down for the year.
Pistons’ Burks scores season-high 32 and other takeaways from win vs. Magic
DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
‘A lineman in a QB’s body’: TCU’s Max Duggan presents problem for Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TCU’s Max Duggan is 100 pounds lighter than the typical offensive lineman and has been a quarterback his entire football career. But don’t let those minor details confuse you. “Our offensive line coach said that he’s an offensive lineman in a quarterback’s body. And that’s...
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - NHL (12/28/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings look for some post-holiday magic against one of the hottest teams in the NHL, as they head to the Steel City for a clash with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit was moving through the month of December on a bit of a downer. The...
Pistons blow 14-point lead in final minutes, lose to Clippers in OT
DETROIT -- With a 14-point lead with three minutes left in regulation, the Detroit Pistons appeared to be on the verge of snapping a five-game losing streak. Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue even waved the proverbial white flagged as he pulled three of his starters. However, the Clippers’ bench...
