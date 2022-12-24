ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Had Discussions With Buccaneers About Coming Out of Retirement

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1QG5_0jtYHbbN00
(Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly had recent discussions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about coming out of retirement this season.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, conversations were “serious” between Gronkowski and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Multiple options were discussed, such as Gronkowski going on the practice squad to get into football shape. In addition, Tampa Bay was willing to add Gronkowski directly to the 53-man roster.

Gronkowski would have returned to the Buccaneers around Thanksgiving, though he ultimately decided to stay retired.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bowles said. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

Gronkowski, 33, retired at the end of the 2021 season — the second time he’s called it quits in his career. He previously retired after the 2018 campaign before returning in 2020 when Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He started all 16 games that season, hauling in 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Gronkowski followed that up with an even better season in 2021, recording 805 yards on 55 receptions and six touchdowns.

Buccaneers Miss Rob Gronkowski

The offense has struggled to move the ball and score points without Gronkowski. Tampa Bay is 28th in the NFL in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game. Last season, the Buccaneers put up 30.1 points per game, good for second in the league.

Despite the struggles, Tampa Bay sits atop the futile NFC South. At 6-8 with three games remaining in the regular season, the Buccaneers still control their own fate.

“We can’t do anything about the past, so we’re beyond what we wish we could have been,” Brady said Thursday. “We’re at where we’re at. We wish we won every game, I certainly do, but we didn’t earn it. If you don’t earn it, then what do you expect? We’ve got to try to go earn it this week, and hopefully, take all the lessons from 14 games and apply them towards this week. Going on the road, there’s times where we’ve done a decent job.

“The first couple weeks of the year we did a great job. We went to Germany and did a great job. There haven’t been many other times we’ve done a real good job of that. Some challenges just with Christmas and all that, but we’ve got to put them aside and go try to win a game.

“Our whole season’s ahead of us. We’ve all worked hard to get to this point. [To] try to figure out how to get a win I’m sure would feel really good, but again, we’ve got to go out there and we’ve got to earn it because those teams are certainly not going to just give it to us.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news

It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death

Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Sued by Patriots Fan for Massive Amount Over FTX Ordeal

Tom Brady is once again at the center of controversy. According to reports, the NFL legend is in hot water after a Patriots fan issued a lawsuit. They allege they invested a massive amount of money into the cryptocurrency exchange company, FTX. Now, the plaintiff alleges Brady endorsed the platform, which is now bankrupt.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

621K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy