Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Had Discussions With Buccaneers About Coming Out of Retirement

(Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly had recent discussions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about coming out of retirement this season.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, conversations were “serious” between Gronkowski and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Multiple options were discussed, such as Gronkowski going on the practice squad to get into football shape. In addition, Tampa Bay was willing to add Gronkowski directly to the 53-man roster.

Gronkowski would have returned to the Buccaneers around Thanksgiving, though he ultimately decided to stay retired.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bowles said. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

Gronkowski, 33, retired at the end of the 2021 season — the second time he’s called it quits in his career. He previously retired after the 2018 campaign before returning in 2020 when Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He started all 16 games that season, hauling in 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Gronkowski followed that up with an even better season in 2021, recording 805 yards on 55 receptions and six touchdowns.

Buccaneers Miss Rob Gronkowski

The offense has struggled to move the ball and score points without Gronkowski. Tampa Bay is 28th in the NFL in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game. Last season, the Buccaneers put up 30.1 points per game, good for second in the league.

Despite the struggles, Tampa Bay sits atop the futile NFC South. At 6-8 with three games remaining in the regular season, the Buccaneers still control their own fate.

“We can’t do anything about the past, so we’re beyond what we wish we could have been,” Brady said Thursday. “We’re at where we’re at. We wish we won every game, I certainly do, but we didn’t earn it. If you don’t earn it, then what do you expect? We’ve got to try to go earn it this week, and hopefully, take all the lessons from 14 games and apply them towards this week. Going on the road, there’s times where we’ve done a decent job.

“The first couple weeks of the year we did a great job. We went to Germany and did a great job. There haven’t been many other times we’ve done a real good job of that. Some challenges just with Christmas and all that, but we’ve got to put them aside and go try to win a game.

“Our whole season’s ahead of us. We’ve all worked hard to get to this point. [To] try to figure out how to get a win I’m sure would feel really good, but again, we’ve got to go out there and we’ve got to earn it because those teams are certainly not going to just give it to us.”