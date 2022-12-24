Will This ‘Yellowstone’ Star Replace Kevin Costner as Series Lead If He Leaves the Show?

photo courtesy Paramount Network

Each week, fans flock to their televisions to immerse themselves in Yellowstone, largely due to the magnetic presence of Kevin Costner. The veteran actor has been an anchor helping the hit show gain viewers season to season. However, if Costner ever leaves the show, another cast member has their sights set on taking over Dutton Ranch.

Radar Online has reported that Cole Hauser is expected to claim the lead role should Kevin Costner exit Yellowstone. In the show, Costner stars as John Dutton, a powerful cattle rancher in Montana who is also the newly-elected governor. Hauser portrays the break-out character Rip Wheeler, the faithful sidekick of Dutton Ranch’s owner. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” an insider told Radar Online.

Is Costner considering a ‘Yellowstone’ exit?

The unnamed source also says Costner has implied he might be exiting the show soon. “Kevin’s given off plenty of hints that season five will be his last and, if that’s the case, Cole feels he should replace him as top dog.” However, it’s up in the air just how many grains of salt we should take this insider news with. Radar’s “hints” appear to originate from a statement Costner made, indicating “I really don’t know” when grilled about his future with Yellowstone.

According to a previous report, it appears that Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, “wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat.” According to the unnamed source, Hauser sees this as a possible opening. “Cole figures he’s paid his dues and has a lot to show for it,” the insider added. “Kevin’s getting older now and the time to pass the torch is coming.” They continued, “But Cole doesn’t think the show should end just because Kevin’s not in it. It’s still got a lot of steam left in his view, but his pals hope he doesn’t let it all go to his head.”

The Dutton family, owners of the country’s largest contiguous cattle ranch, take center stage in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson gave birth to this series, which is now in its fifth season. Not only is the show a hit, but it is also a growing franchise. The new spin-off, 1923 recently premiered with record-breaking ratings.