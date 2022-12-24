ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced township offices and the Department of Public Works will be closed on New Year’s Day. That means no trash pickup for residents who fall on Monday’s scheduled pickup “The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed for New Year’s, Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no sanitation or recycling collection and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed,” the township said. “All collections will be postponed one day, with Friday’s sanitation collection picked up on Saturday.” Town Hall offices are also closed on Monday, January The post Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE, NJ – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal automobile crash that left a woman dead after her vehicle crashed into a home in Rio Grande. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the Middle Township Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Inspira Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a vehicle into a house.  “The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four old female of Whitesboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the final cause of death is pending The post Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIO GRANDE, OH
Shore News Network

Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday

A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police Department detectives are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday. Investigators are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that took place earlier this morning in Middletown Township. In the early morning hour, the Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza. A white male, possibly Hispanic, was identified as the suspect, wearing a dark North Face The post Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating

BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy

DEERFIELD TWP, NJ – A 16-year-old boy has gone missing and the New Jersey State Police are asking residents for assistance in locating him. The New Jersey State Police Bridgeton station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered, 16-year-old juvenile, identified as Ahmir Moreno. “Ahmir was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3pm yesterday, December 27th,” the NJSP said. He is described as a dark-skinned ​Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, skinny build, has long ​black hair, possibly in a bun, and The post State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Many of the 180 animals rescued from a N.J. ‘puppy mill’ will soon be up for adoption, officials say

The Ocean County Health Department will soon put up for adoption many of the 180 dogs and cats that were seized from a residence in Brick, according to county officials. Brick police humane law enforcement officers responded Dec. 2 to an anonymous tip that Aimee J. Lonczak and Michele Nycz were running a “puppy mill” out of a now-condemned home on Arrowhead Park Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy