New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Residents rescued from 2nd-floor apartments after car hits building, destroys stairs
Chopper 6 was overhead as two of the rescued residents, including a small child, were loaded into the bucket of the fire department's ladder truck and brought to safety.
Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced township offices and the Department of Public Works will be closed on New Year’s Day. That means no trash pickup for residents who fall on Monday’s scheduled pickup “The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed for New Year’s, Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no sanitation or recycling collection and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed,” the township said. “All collections will be postponed one day, with Friday’s sanitation collection picked up on Saturday.” Town Hall offices are also closed on Monday, January The post Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande
RIO GRANDE, NJ – The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal automobile crash that left a woman dead after her vehicle crashed into a home in Rio Grande. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the Middle Township Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Inspira Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a vehicle into a house. “The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four old female of Whitesboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the final cause of death is pending The post Woman dead after vehicle crashes into home in Rio Grande appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police Department detectives are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday. Investigators are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that took place earlier this morning in Middletown Township. In the early morning hour, the Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza. A white male, possibly Hispanic, was identified as the suspect, wearing a dark North Face The post Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dump Truck Flips In South Jersey, Closes Route 40
A dump truck overturned on Route 40 eastbound in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Route 684 in Egg Harbor Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Dogs rescued from massive hoarding situation ready for adoption less than a month later
It began as one of the worst hoarding situations in Ocean County history — but a happy ending is just hours or days away for some of the 180 dogs and cats rescued on Dec. 2.
Mouthwatering Burger Joint In Toms River, NJ Is Planning To Expand Soon
This burger joint consistently makes the list of best places in New Jersey to get a burger and a shake, and now they'll be opening a brand new location near the Jersey Shore!. There's really nothing better than a big juicy burger piled high with toppings nestled on a toasted brioche bun, I'm hungry just picturing it!
State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy
DEERFIELD TWP, NJ – A 16-year-old boy has gone missing and the New Jersey State Police are asking residents for assistance in locating him. The New Jersey State Police Bridgeton station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered, 16-year-old juvenile, identified as Ahmir Moreno. “Ahmir was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3pm yesterday, December 27th,” the NJSP said. He is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, skinny build, has long black hair, possibly in a bun, and The post State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fire station damaged by flames in Surf City, New Jersey
The Surf City Volunteer Fire Company in Ocean County, New Jersey is temporarily out of service after flames broke out at the station.
Many of the 180 animals rescued from a N.J. ‘puppy mill’ will soon be up for adoption, officials say
The Ocean County Health Department will soon put up for adoption many of the 180 dogs and cats that were seized from a residence in Brick, according to county officials. Brick police humane law enforcement officers responded Dec. 2 to an anonymous tip that Aimee J. Lonczak and Michele Nycz were running a “puppy mill” out of a now-condemned home on Arrowhead Park Drive.
Driver injured when dump truck overturns in EHT
A driver was injured when his dump truck overturned leaving a construction site in Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday. Michael Boyer, 65, of Williamstown, was leaving the old Inn of the Dove site around 1:18 p.m., when the incident happened, police said. The body of the truck was not completely...
Wind farms visible from Ocean County, NJ beaches? Mayors worried
Jersey Shore mayors are sounding the alarm about a proposed expansion of off-shore wind turbines off the coast of Ocean County. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra believes many people may not want to come to the beaches if these wind turbines are just offshore. "I believe very strongly that...
No Injuries After Report Of Shots Fired In Beachwood
BEACHWOOD – A local man was arrested for firing his handgun but police reported there were no injuries. On Monday, December 26, around 3 p.m. police reported to the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue on reports of shots being fired. They found multiple witnesses and spent shell casings in the roadway.
Wawa ‘parking lot rage': Driver runs over homeless man in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A township man was charged with assault by auto after running over a homeless man outside a Wawa store in what's being described as a case of "parking lot rage" on Christmas. Police said that after an argument at the Route 9 Wawa around 6 p.m., Alonzo...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
Shore News Network
