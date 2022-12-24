Read full article on original website
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.
Albany man accused of stealing $50,000 from victim
State police arrested Shaun Rowe, 22 of Albany on December 28. Rowe was allegedly involved in stealing a large amount of money from a victim's bank account.
Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs
A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
WNYT
Victims recovering after Troy stabbing
Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
Amsterdam woman sentenced in 2021 Galway shooting
Cassandra C. Morsellino, 31 of Amsterdam was sentenced on December 23 in connection with a shooting on Jersey Hill Road in December of 2021. Morsellino was sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Shop owner accused of grand larceny in Coeymans
A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.
Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
SP: Man arrested after stolen car runs out of gas
A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen car. Daniel Derusha, 38, is being charged with third-degree stolen property.
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
columbiapaper.com
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported stabbed in Greenville
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Pittsfield Police seek help locating suspect of assault
The Pittsfield Police Department are asking for the publics help identifying a suspect related to a serious assault incident.
theupstater.com
Countdown of Top 5 Stories of 2022: Number 4
GREENVILLE — Today we continue the countdown of the top 5 local stories of 2022. The Greenville Pioneer looked at the top stories of the year, those that drew the highest number of readers to our website and Facebook page, or that had the greatest impact on the community and its residents.
WNYT
Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching
A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
mynbc5.com
Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods
Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child. Manchester police said...
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
WNYT
Pizza shop owner, clergy discuss ways to stop Albany violence
ALBANY – Violence in Albany continues to have some business owners concerned. That includes Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza. He met with faith leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to stop violence in the city. Scavio told NewsChannel 13 last October he was considering closing his...
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Shore News Network
