Schenectady, NY

Daily Voice

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
MILTON, NY
WNYT

Victims recovering after Troy stabbing

Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported stabbed in Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, NY
theupstater.com

Countdown of Top 5 Stories of 2022: Number 4

GREENVILLE — Today we continue the countdown of the top 5 local stories of 2022. The Greenville Pioneer looked at the top stories of the year, those that drew the highest number of readers to our website and Facebook page, or that had the greatest impact on the community and its residents.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Cohoes city councilman accused of forcible touching

A Cohoes city councilman is facing forcible touching charges. Donald Russell pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance last Thursday, say police. He has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, says the Albany County D.A.’s Office. Russell represents the Second Ward in...
COHOES, NY
mynbc5.com

Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods

Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child. Manchester police said...
MANCHESTER, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Pizza shop owner, clergy discuss ways to stop Albany violence

ALBANY – Violence in Albany continues to have some business owners concerned. That includes Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza. He met with faith leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to stop violence in the city. Scavio told NewsChannel 13 last October he was considering closing his...
ALBANY, NY
