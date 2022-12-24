Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Jackson mayor to veto tree ordinance that would fine residents for improper tree care
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township is New Jersey’s third-largest municipality by size and nearly half of its 100 square miles is covered by forest and protected pinelands. Jackson Township’s Mayor, Michael Reina often boasts about Jackson Township’s commitment to preserving the environment and is proud his town has been designated as Tree City U.S.A. by the Arbor Day Foundation. But, when the township council, with just three members present, voted for a controversial shade tree ordinance that could produce more fines for residents who don’t plant and properly manage trees on their own private property, Reina said it was The post Jackson mayor to veto tree ordinance that would fine residents for improper tree care appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Gloucester Township Thursday night. Police are continuing their investigation. So far, what is known is that at approximately 5:36 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Gloucester Township Police Department were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin. The Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
"I went to get help and you ended up killing her." Bronx woman recalls painful death of 2-year-old foster child
Jasmine Smallwood is trying to figure out how to move forward without 2-year-old foster daughter Alana Tate.
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police Department detectives are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday. Investigators are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that took place earlier this morning in Middletown Township. In the early morning hour, the Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza. A white male, possibly Hispanic, was identified as the suspect, wearing a dark North Face The post Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced township offices and the Department of Public Works will be closed on New Year’s Day. That means no trash pickup for residents who fall on Monday’s scheduled pickup “The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed for New Year’s, Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no sanitation or recycling collection and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed,” the township said. “All collections will be postponed one day, with Friday’s sanitation collection picked up on Saturday.” Town Hall offices are also closed on Monday, January The post Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD makes dramatic Christmas rescue after finding man passed out on subway tracks
NEW YORK, NY – While families across the city were gathered for holiday celebrations, the officers of New York City’s 9th Precinct were on patrol keeping the city’s subway system safe. They came upon a male lying on F train tracks at the Second Avenue subway station in Manhattan. They quickly jumped onto the tracks below and pulled the man to safety before a train could enter the station. Today, the two cops were recognized by the department. “When a man was found laying unconscious on the subway tracks, Officer Marmolejos and Officer Mendez swiftly jumped into action and carried The post NYPD makes dramatic Christmas rescue after finding man passed out on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Landlord finds decomposed body inside trash bag at NJ home
A landlord found a decomposed inside a garbage bag at a home in New Jersey last week, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said.
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community
A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
UPDATE: New Milford Woman Shot In Elmwood Park Expected To Survive, Suspect's Truck Found
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged.James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find…
19-year-old charged for Beachwood shooting incident
BEACHWOOD, NJ – A 19-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred in Beachwood on Monday. According to the Beachwood Police Department, patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired on Monday at 2:51 p.m. in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. During the investigation, officers found a spent shell casing and multiple witnesses to the incident. Nathaniel Cichocki, a 19-year-old male from Tiller Avenue, Beachwood, was arrested as a result of the investigation. With the assistance of officers from the Toms River Police Department, Beachwood investigators quickly located and apprehended the subject. Officers also The post 19-year-old charged for Beachwood shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after.
hudsontv.com
Christmas Eve Day Fire in Bayonne Displaces Eight
Photo Credits: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management There were no injuries, but an afternoon fire on December 24th in Bayonne has left eight people displaced. Here is the statement from Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver on Saturday’s one-alarm blaze:. “At 12:29pm today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Interstate burlgary ring targeted Asian-American businesses in Tri-State area
VAUXHALL, NJ – A burglary ring operated by a Vauxhall man targeted Asian-American owned businesses from New York to Delaware, federal authorities reported. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Union County, New Jersey, man admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries. In Newark federal court, Randi Barr, 41, of Vauxhall, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin. Court records show between December 2, 2016, and March 20, 2019, Barr and others The post Interstate burlgary ring targeted Asian-American businesses in Tri-State area appeared first on Shore News Network.
