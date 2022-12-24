BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.

BEACHWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO