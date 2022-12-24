ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Shore News Network

Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Rahway Restaurant

Firefighters from across Union County rushed to Rahway responders' aid to put out a massive restaurant fire Tuesday, Dec. 27. Flames were shooting from the roof of Monchy's Colombian Grill on Main Street when firefighters arrived around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly climbed to multiple alarms. Firefighters remained at he...
RAHWAY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
whdh.com

Police officer rescues deer stuck in a fence

A police officer rescued a deer stuck in a fence in Paramus, New Jersey. The animal had flipped onto its back and wedged itself between two fences. After a bit of a struggle, the officer managed to lift the deer up. Once the doe realized she was free, she ran...
PARAMUS, NJ
CBS New York

Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot

EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station

A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Shore News Network

Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police Department detectives are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday. Investigators are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that took place earlier this morning in Middletown Township. In the early morning hour, the Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza. A white male, possibly Hispanic, was identified as the suspect, wearing a dark North Face The post Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
rocklandreport.com

Meet Chloe the Hero Dog Who Alerted her Family to a Fire in their Bardonia Home

Stephanie Mulhall says she put her two children to sleep before she and her husband went to bed Friday evening. “About…1:35 a.m. to 1:40 a.m., our dog started scratching at our door. We just thought she had to go out because she doesn’t sleep with us. She sleeps downstairs and then as soon as I opened the door, I ingested fumes. And as soon as my husband went downstairs, he saw the house on fire,” she says.
BARDONIA, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Blizzard Leaves Monsey Couple Stranded in Hotel Without Supplies for Infant

A couple with their three-month-old son got caught during the Upstate New York blizzard after their car got stuck in a snowdrift while heading home to Monsey. Matis Glenn from Hamodia reported that the family was on their way home on Sunday afternoon after spending Shabbos near Niagra Falls. They used Waze navigation, which directed them to take side streets. Their car got stuck on Scotland Road in Newstead, New York.
MONSEY, NY
Daily Voice

‘Polícia!’ Getaway Driver Shouts Before Colombian Burglary Crew Is Captured By Paramus PD

A watchful neighbor gave Paramus police the drop on a Colombian burglary crew that had just broken into a local home, leading to four quick arrests, authorities said. “Polícia!” the getaway driver shouted into his cell phone as Officers Kevin Osback and Dan DiRienzo arrived at the Haywood Drive home shortly after 11:30 a.m. last Friday, Dec. 23, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating armed robbery at business near Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating an armed robbery at a clothing store a block away from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, the suspect entered the store at around 9:05 pm at 85 East 161st Street. He pulled a gun and removed merchandise from the store before fleeing. The incident happened on December 1st, but the NYPD is once again asking the public to assist in identifying the armed robbery suspect. The post NYPD investigating armed robbery at business near Yankee Stadium appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
