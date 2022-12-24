Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects
Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Shots fired during Route 40 road rage incident in Rosedale, rideshare driver involved in Nottingham altercation
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting, an assault, and a burglary that were reported over the Christmas weekend. At just before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, a driver was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway near I-695 in Rosedale (21237) and became involved in a road rage incident with another driver. At one point, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired at the victim’s vehicle. No one in the victim’s vehicle was struck.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation continues after dirt biker critically injured in West Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The investigation into a West Baltimore crash involving a car and dirt bike Tuesday night is ongoing, according to Baltimore Police. The crash left the dirt bike rider unconscious and critically injured. By Wednesday, a department spokesperson said the dirt biker’s condition had improved to...
Suspect charged in Middle River shooting was tied to Amber Alert
A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he shot a woman in Middle River on Christmas night.
YAHOO!
Parkton man sought in Friday night slaying
A murder warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night in Parkton, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, is charged with murder in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, of Parkton, according to a news release. Lilly was killed shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane, in a neighborhood off Lake Upchurch Drive, the release said.
Man accused of abducting child, prompting Amber Alert, charged with shooting woman in Bowleys Quarters
BALTIMORE - The man accused of abducting a 1-year-old child, prompting an Amber Alert, has been arrested after shooting a woman and stealing her car in Bowleys Quarter.Baltimore County police charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and a gun violation. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.On Sunday night, police said a woman was seriously injured when she was shot around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Soon after, Williams was sought after 1-year-old Damarie Williams was taken in a 2019 Kia Optima, Baltimore County Police confirmed.The child was located unharmed.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
wnav.com
Fatal Car Crash in Brooklyn Park, MD Early on Christmas Day
Early on Christmas morning, at about 3:30, a Brooklyn park man hit a Baltimore teenager who stepped into the roadway where the man was driving his Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. He called 911, and Anne Arundel County Police say that 25-year-old Ezer Yanez tried to help 18-year-old Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, by rendering first aid. But, police say Ho-Macz was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will determine what exactly killed the teen. Yesterday the FBI assisted in identifying the dead teen. The driver was not hurt.
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old allegedly assaults officer after rummaging through vehicles in Severn
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer after rummaging through vehicles with a group of people, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say at about 1:00am on December 23, officers were sent to Citadel Drive and Trafalgar Road for a report...
Baltimore Woman Fighting For Life After Christmas Attack, Suspect Name Released
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on Christmas night in Bowley's Quarters, reports WBAL TV.Baltimore police say that Dariel Williams, 31, allegedly shot the woman around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, in the unit block of Joggins Court, the outlet continued.The woman was taken to…
foxbaltimore.com
POLICE: Man shot in the leg in Southwest Baltimore, taken to local hospital for treatment
Police are investigating a Southwest Baltimore shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday night. At approximately 10:32PM, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Westmount Court to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
Nottingham MD
Suspect in Bowleys Quarters shooting arrested, charged
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bowleys Quarters on Christmas Day. Detectives have charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect in connection to Middle River Christmas Day shooting arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Middle River shooting the night of Christmas. Police say just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the scene near Joggins Court following reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a woman with gunshot...
Murder Victim ID'd As Missing Person In Baltimore
A man who was reported missing in Baltimore shortly after Christmas has been found dead, and officials believe it was a homicide. Darius Brockington, 22, was found after officers were called to the 2200 block of Falls Road to investigate a body that had been found shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Baltimore police.
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation. Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below). Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.
Nottingham MD
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a vehicle theft, a burglary, a carjacking, and an attempted carjacking that were reported over the past week. Between 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 and noon on Friday, December 23, an individual entered an unlocked detached garage in the unit block of Stabilizer Court in Middle River (21220) and stole multiple items.
D.C. Police Impersonator Shoots Two Including Juvenile
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A suspect impersonating a police officer in Northeast D.C. gained access inside a residential facility and shot two, including a juvenile on Tuesday afternoon. This shooting happened at the 6000 Block of Clay Street shortly before 3 pm. Detectives from the Sixth District arrived at the facility for the report of a shooting. Police found an adult man and a juvenile male both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims suffered serious injuries. The identity of the victims and their current condition remains unknown at this time. According to investigators, “The preliminary investigation suggests the suspect, who was The post D.C. Police Impersonator Shoots Two Including Juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
Shore News Network
122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0