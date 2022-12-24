ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Comments / 7

Wilson Santiago
4d ago

Yes Murphy weed has no consequences. Throw the book at them. They are MURDERERS!!!!!!!! How many others have the gotten away with?

Reply
6
Bi bi
4d ago

yaaaaaayyyyyyy.......2 more roaches to the free hotel....lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo lollolololololo

Reply
2
Quilove **
4d ago

So sad on both sides of this story. Sending prayers of strength to the victims family.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

19-year-old charged for Beachwood shooting incident

BEACHWOOD, NJ – A 19-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred in Beachwood on Monday. According to the Beachwood Police Department, patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired on Monday at 2:51 p.m. in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. During the investigation, officers found a spent shell casing and multiple witnesses to the incident. Nathaniel Cichocki, a 19-year-old male from Tiller Avenue, Beachwood, was arrested as a result of the investigation. With the assistance of officers from the Toms River Police Department, Beachwood investigators quickly located and apprehended the subject. Officers also The post 19-year-old charged for Beachwood shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Police flood Elmwood Park in search of attempted murder suspect

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ – Law enforcement agencies in Elmwood are on high alert today as they continue their search for James M. Allendale, 61. Allendale is accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred at 113 Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday. “We want to let residents know that we have flooded the area with police patrols, some uniformed, some undercover and are actively searching for the suspect,” the department said. “Residents may see police K9’s and police helicopters in the area. We have ample resources in the area to ensure the safety and security of our residents.” Allandale The post Police flood Elmwood Park in search of attempted murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Body found in trash bag at N.J. home

A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating

BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy

DEERFIELD TWP, NJ – A 16-year-old boy has gone missing and the New Jersey State Police are asking residents for assistance in locating him. The New Jersey State Police Bridgeton station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered, 16-year-old juvenile, identified as Ahmir Moreno. “Ahmir was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3pm yesterday, December 27th,” the NJSP said. He is described as a dark-skinned ​Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, skinny build, has long ​black hair, possibly in a bun, and The post State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Queens man who mowed down wife in SUV with their three children inside officially charged

NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who mowed down his wife with the couple’s SUV while their three children were seated inside has officially been charged today, According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Stephen Giraldo has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and other crimes after allegedly hitting his wife with the SUV and stabbing her with a knife. The incident occurred in front of their Flushing residence, the couple’s three children were in the vehicle, Katz said. A complaint against Giraldo, 36, of 144th Street in Jamaica, Queens, charged him with attempted murder in the second degree, The post Queens man who mowed down wife in SUV with their three children inside officially charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband

A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy