GLOUCESTER, NJ – If you got or gave a bike for Christmas, you might want to register it with your local police department in case it ever gets stolen. The Gloucester Police Department today urged new bike owners to get the registration process going. "Did your kid(s) get a new bicycle for Christmas 🚴‍♀️? Help us help you by taking pictures of the bike and its serial number on the bottom, then store them on your phone or Cloud Service in the event it is ever stolen," the department said. "Bicycles like the "Block Flyer" have quickly become popular among

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO