Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
DUI driver charged after 16-year-old victim dies in hospital
OGLETOWN, DE – A Newark man is facing multiple charges including vehicular assault, DUI and reckless driving after causing a crash that led to the injury of a 16-year-old and the death of another teenager on Tuesday. Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE was arrested by the Delaware State Police. According to the DSP, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling westbound on Ogletown Stanton Road, passing Harmony Road in the right lane at an extremely high speed. “In this case, a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling east on Route 4 in the left turn lane and The post DUI driver charged after 16-year-old victim dies in hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police Department detectives are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday. Investigators are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that took place earlier this morning in Middletown Township. In the early morning hour, the Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza. A white male, possibly Hispanic, was identified as the suspect, wearing a dark North Face The post Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-year-old charged for Beachwood shooting incident
BEACHWOOD, NJ – A 19-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred in Beachwood on Monday. According to the Beachwood Police Department, patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired on Monday at 2:51 p.m. in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. During the investigation, officers found a spent shell casing and multiple witnesses to the incident. Nathaniel Cichocki, a 19-year-old male from Tiller Avenue, Beachwood, was arrested as a result of the investigation. With the assistance of officers from the Toms River Police Department, Beachwood investigators quickly located and apprehended the subject. Officers also The post 19-year-old charged for Beachwood shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy
DEERFIELD TWP, NJ – A 16-year-old boy has gone missing and the New Jersey State Police are asking residents for assistance in locating him. The New Jersey State Police Bridgeton station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered, 16-year-old juvenile, identified as Ahmir Moreno. “Ahmir was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3pm yesterday, December 27th,” the NJSP said. He is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, skinny build, has long black hair, possibly in a bun, and The post State Police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old South Jersey boy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A female drug dealer and her boyfriend were reportedly selling drugs from a table outside 235 West 37th Street when they were confronted by a rival group of drug dealers. Detectives with the NYPD said at around 1:15 am, the couple and the rival drug dealers engaged in an altercation that left the woman slashed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple lacerations, including a facial laceration. At this time, NYPD did not identify any suspects. No arrests have been made. Police did not say whether or not the victim and her boyfriend The post Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD detectives seeking to identify suspect in Manhattan groping incident
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating another groping incident. This time, the unwanted touching incident took place inside a building at 2711 Broadway in Manhattan near the intersection of West 104th Street. Detectives said the pale-complexioned white male suspect grabbed a 36-year-old woman’s buttocks at around 4:40 am on December 18th. On Tuesday, the NYPD released a video surveillance photo of the suspect. The post NYPD detectives seeking to identify suspect in Manhattan groping incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know her? Newark police asking the public to help identify purse snatcher
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a purse snatching incident that occurred on Friday. The suspect is identified as a black female. According to police, the suspect grabbed a woman’s purse in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and Bloomfield Place. The aggressive purse snatching caused the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect was observed fleeing northbound on Broadway. She is described as a black female, wearing all black, with gray and white sneakers. The post Do you know her? Newark police asking the public to help identify purse snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police flood Elmwood Park in search of attempted murder suspect
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ – Law enforcement agencies in Elmwood are on high alert today as they continue their search for James M. Allendale, 61. Allendale is accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred at 113 Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday. “We want to let residents know that we have flooded the area with police patrols, some uniformed, some undercover and are actively searching for the suspect,” the department said. “Residents may see police K9’s and police helicopters in the area. We have ample resources in the area to ensure the safety and security of our residents.” Allandale The post Police flood Elmwood Park in search of attempted murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a road rage incident that ended with one man being shot. Police said a fender bender in the area of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway was most likely the result of a road rage incident. After the crash at around 4 am on December 17th, one of the men involved in the crash shot the other, a 30-year-old male, in the leg and fled the scene. Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas
BEAR, DE – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after driving his vehicle through a fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas night. Driver arrested for DUI According to the Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark was arrested for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene of a fatal crash while driving under the influence. DSP reported that at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision in Pulaski Highway and Becks Wood Drive in Bear. DelDOT closed the Pulaski Highway “DelDOT crew members had closed westbound Pulaski Highway The post Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Got a bike for Christmas? Cops say register with them to assist if it’s ever stolen
GLOUCESTER, NJ – If you got or gave a bike for Christmas, you might want to register it with your local police department in case it ever gets stolen. The Gloucester Police Department today urged new bike owners to get the registration process going. “Did your kid(s) get a new bicycle for Christmas 🚴♀️? Help us help you by taking pictures of the bike and its serial number on the bottom, then store them on your phone or Cloud Service in the event it is ever stolen,” the department said. “Bicycles like the “Block Flyer” have quickly become popular among The post Got a bike for Christmas? Cops say register with them to assist if it’s ever stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating armed robbery at business near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating an armed robbery at a clothing store a block away from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, the suspect entered the store at around 9:05 pm at 85 East 161st Street. He pulled a gun and removed merchandise from the store before fleeing. The incident happened on December 1st, but the NYPD is once again asking the public to assist in identifying the armed robbery suspect. The post NYPD investigating armed robbery at business near Yankee Stadium appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
92-year-old man reported missing on Christmas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person William Finney. was last seen on the 26xx block of Glenwood Ave on Sunday, December 25, 2022. William is 92-years-of-age, 5’10’’, 160lbs, thin build, white hair, medium complexion, walks with the aid of a blue cane/walker and was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, blue overalls, and tan shoes. William frequents the area of the 72xx block of Walnut Lane. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Finney is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post 92-year-old man reported missing on Christmas in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rash of car burglaries in Teaneck prompt police department warning
TEANECK, NJ – The town of Teaneck was targeted Tuesday night and Wednesday morning by car burglars who entered multiple vehicles on the west side of town. Police said most of the targeted vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside. Today, the Teaneck Police Department reminded residents that they can be the first line of defense to prevent car burglaries. “There were several vehicle burglaries on the west side of town last night. Most of them occurred during the hours of 3am and 4am and mostly with vehicles where the doors were left unlocked,” the department said. “Please remember to The post Rash of car burglaries in Teaneck prompt police department warning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0