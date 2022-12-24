Many travelers stranded in aftermath of winter storm

Storm and brutal cold snarl Christmas travel plans for many 02:15

NEW YORK - Before the bitter cold, we got hit with drenching rain and whipping winds that put a wrench in many people's last minute holiday travel plans.

The lines to speak with ticket agents winded through airport terminals all around the country. Many travelers gave up hope they'll make it home in time for Christmas.

"We waited in this three hour long line. It was truly awful," said Kethan Yelundr.

"They told me no flights through Southwest today or tomorrow, so I'm just going to head home I guess," said Phoenix Phung.

Nearly 6,000 flights were canceled Friday and another 11,031 were delayed as winter storms grounded planes from coast to coast .

The disruptions had a domino effect on nearby hotels.

"I came here at 8 o'clock. I left at 3:30 in the morning and I couldn't find an accommodation outside," said Siby Isaac.

"I've already sunk, like, $1,200 into this whole ordeal," said Casey Mina.

We found a frantic family at LaGuardia Airport on Friday.

"We were able to get a JetBlue flight that's leaving later today, which is delayed as of right now," said Quanasia Smith.

The Smiths were in a race against the clock to make their cruise.

"Our ship is leaving tomorrow so we have no choice. If we miss it, we miss it. Christmas is canceled," said Smith.

Collin Woldt, a student at Columbia University, said this will be his first holiday away from his family.

"I was in this line for two hours and still wasn't able to make it to the kiosk, so I'm calling it," he said.