Alabama State

Who Are The Top 3 Wealthiest Alabamians?

The financial publication, Forbes, and the annual list of the wealthiest people in America is out. The list above, of course, has all the richest people in the world. Names you would probably expect to see on this list, combined with a couple you might not have heard of...this is the current Forbes Top 5:
ALABAMA STATE
BREAKING: Dangerous Christmas Toy Recalls For Alabama

With Christmas just around the corner, should parents be concerned with toy recalls? The answer is yes. Toys get recalled for various reasons. So I did some digging and found that there are current recalls, and we want to keep Alabama's children safe. Recalls range from choking hazards to falls...
ALABAMA STATE
Accident Injures 1, Knocks Out Power to Major Northport Intersection

Police in Northport are asking motorists to avoid a busy intersection Wednesday night after a car crash knocked out power in the area. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole at the intersection of Highway 43 and Mitt Lary Road Wednesday evening.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

