4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
WSAW
Frigid cold allows for prime ice fishing conditions on rivers and lakes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are finally back out on the rivers and lakes ice fishing in a time-honored Wisconsin tradition after warm fall weather set things back a few weeks, but didn’t dim the enthusiasm. “My dad started here, and I just kept coming back here,” says fisherman...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week
Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
wxpr.org
Grooming trails after big snow, Lincoln County crash kills driver, bike libraries in Wisconsin
Trail groomers working hard to keep trails in shape along the U.P. Wisconsin border, driver killed in Lincoln County crash, more school campuses and libraries are adding bikes to their inventory to loan out.
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees vivid sundogs over holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Viewers throughout Northeast Wisconsin woke up Christmas Eve to see what looked like an odd double rainbow. But it was actually something much more common, even if it didn't seem like it. Looking at the above photo sent in by Ann Knaus in Chilton, we understand why many...
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
wpr.org
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin's largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is already...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
wpr.org
Is Wisconsin experiencing more freezing rain?
Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
WBKO
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one
MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals. The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wearegreenbay.com
Temperatures gradually warm this week, chance for light rain showers
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Expect to see a good amount of cloud cover through the overnight. Lows will dip to near zero for most areas. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Monday: It’ll be a chilly start to the...
