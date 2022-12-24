ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee, WI

Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week

Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Is Wisconsin experiencing more freezing rain?

Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store

MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
WISCONSIN STATE
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
HOWARD, WI

