capecod.com
New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
spectrumnews1.com
Douglas woman dead after fatal pedestrian accident
DOUGLAS, Mass. - A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV near her home in Douglas Monday afternoon. Responding officers found the elderly woman in the road at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court. She was treated on-scene and rushed to Harrington Hospital in Webster where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.
Pedestrian killed in Monday night Sharon crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, according to a Sharon Police Department spokesperson. On Monday at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive, according to the department spokesperson. Police determined the pedestrian to be deceased after they arrived on the scene.
capecod.com
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man suffers significant injuries, including brain bleed, after head-on crash
Family says that a southeastern Massachusetts man has a list of significant injuries after a head-on crash before Christmas. Chief Neil Foley reported late last week that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to a serious, two-car head-on motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries to multiple motorists.
Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose: Police
A body found in Beverly is thought to be the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department told Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police …
Mass. woman dead after being hit by car in her driveway, police say
UPDATE: Authorities identify 71-year-old Douglas woman killed by car in her own driveway. A Massachusetts woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway. The Douglas Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a pedestrian had been...
NECN
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
Duxbury Christmas Day chimney fire under investigation
A chimney fire that broke out in a Duxbury home on Christmas Day is under investigation. But it appears that closed dampers in the fireplace caused the incident, Capt. Doug Cunningham told MassLive Monday morning. The Duxbury Fire Department posted about the house fire at around 12:20 p.m. on Christmas...
Dong Mei Ying of Douglas ID’d as woman killed by car in her driveway
Officials have identified the Douglas woman killed after being hit by a car in her driveway Monday. Dong Mei Ying, 71, of Douglas, was identified as the victim killed in a fatal crash near 93 West St. on Monday, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said. An investigation by the...
Dorchester residents tackle alleged burglar found in home Christmas Eve
When Dorchester residents went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve, they didn’t find Santa Claus looking for milk and cookies — they found a man rummaging through it, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The residents of the Radford Lane residence tackled the man, Oliver Sampeur, and...
nbcboston.com
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
Woman claims ‘devil’ made her set fire to Dorchester home, DA says
A woman suspected of setting a Dorchester triple-decker home on fire on Tuesday told police officers that “the devil made me do it,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to a report of a second-alarm fire at 74...
WMUR.com
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were...
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
Mattapan woman charged with hitting boyfriend with car, then stabbing him, DA says
A Mattapan woman was charged for striking her boyfriend with a car, then stabbing him, when she reportedly heard that he had cheated on her, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Lashonda Warner, 27, was charged in Dorchester Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday and is being held on a...
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Lowell husband, wife dead after Christmas Day ‘murder-suicide,’ Middlesex DA says
A man in Lowell shot and killed his wife before taking his own life on Christmas Day, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. On Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:38 p.m., Lowell Police Department officers responded to a home on Beacon Street. The address of the home was not identified. At the home, police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.
Latarsha Sanders found guilty of ritual ‘voodoo’ stabbing deaths of 2 sons
A Plymouth Superior Court jury found Brockton resident Latarsha Sanders guilty on Tuesday of killing her two sons in 2018, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz tweeted. Deliberation took four hours on Tuesday following a nine-day trial, Cruz told The Boston Globe. She was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of witness intimidation.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
