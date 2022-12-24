ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Douglas woman dead after fatal pedestrian accident

DOUGLAS, Mass. - A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV near her home in Douglas Monday afternoon. Responding officers found the elderly woman in the road at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court. She was treated on-scene and rushed to Harrington Hospital in Webster where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.
DOUGLAS, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian killed in Monday night Sharon crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, according to a Sharon Police Department spokesperson. On Monday at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive, according to the department spokesperson. Police determined the pedestrian to be deceased after they arrived on the scene.
SHARON, MA
capecod.com

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
DOUGLAS, MA
MassLive.com

Duxbury Christmas Day chimney fire under investigation

A chimney fire that broke out in a Duxbury home on Christmas Day is under investigation. But it appears that closed dampers in the fireplace caused the incident, Capt. Doug Cunningham told MassLive Monday morning. The Duxbury Fire Department posted about the house fire at around 12:20 p.m. on Christmas...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable

A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
WAYLAND, MA
WMUR.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were...
FRANCONIA, NH
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Lowell husband, wife dead after Christmas Day ‘murder-suicide,’ Middlesex DA says

A man in Lowell shot and killed his wife before taking his own life on Christmas Day, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. On Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:38 p.m., Lowell Police Department officers responded to a home on Beacon Street. The address of the home was not identified. At the home, police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Latarsha Sanders found guilty of ritual ‘voodoo’ stabbing deaths of 2 sons

A Plymouth Superior Court jury found Brockton resident Latarsha Sanders guilty on Tuesday of killing her two sons in 2018, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz tweeted. Deliberation took four hours on Tuesday following a nine-day trial, Cruz told The Boston Globe. She was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of witness intimidation.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
72K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy